VMware Sharpens Cloud Story, Aims at Security

LAS VEGAS -- VMworld 2017 -- VMware is trying to sharpen its cloud story, opening this week's VMworld conference with a handful of news about helping enterprises develop multi-cloud strategies.

This was a theme for VMware last year as well. The company is pitching a future where enterprises can use one operational dashboard to control applictions in a variety of clouds, including those of multiple webscale giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Operationally, that's going to be difficult. As a first step, VMware is delivering on a partnership with AWS announced last year. The service is called VMware Cloud for AWS, and it's available as of today, as Mitch Wagner reports in Enterprise Cloud News: VMware Launches Amazon Cloud Support .

This lets a VMware enterprise customer extend a vSphere virtualization environment into AWS. It's part of a plan that VMware calls the Cross-Cloud Architecture -- but so far, AWS and IBM are the only public clouds involved in that architecture. The company hopes to add Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform to the list but isn't offering a timeframe for that.

But they're getting ready. Another of the big Day One VMworld announcements is VMware Cloud Services. It's a set of operational tools, some of them familiar, that can be applied across multiple clouds, including the private cloud. The idea is to create one environment for controlling these different silos. Check out the story on ECN: VMWare Debuts Multi-Cloud Management Services.

Separately, VMware is starting what could be an aggressive push into application security.

This started around 2014, after VMware had acquired Nicira to get into SDN. VMware's Martin Casado and Tom Corn began pitching the idea of the hypervisor being the ideal location for application security. They called it the Goldilocks zone -- the hypervisor provides more context than infrastructure-based security can, while offering more isolation than host-based security.

We've got details on our Security Now site: VMware Offers App Security From the 'Goldilocks Zone' .

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading