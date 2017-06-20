VMware Sharpens Cloud Story, Aims at Security

LAS VEGAS -- VMworld 2017 -- VMware is trying to sharpen its cloud story, opening this week's VMworld conference with a handful of news about helping enterprises develop multi-cloud strategies.
This was a theme for VMware last year as well. The company is pitching a future where enterprises can use one operational dashboard to control applictions in a variety of clouds, including those of multiple webscale giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
Operationally, that's going to be difficult. As a first step, VMware is delivering on a partnership with AWS announced last year. The service is called VMware Cloud for AWS, and it's available as of today, as Mitch Wagner reports in Enterprise Cloud News: VMware Launches Amazon Cloud Support .
This lets a VMware enterprise customer extend a vSphere virtualization environment into AWS. It's part of a plan that VMware calls the Cross-Cloud Architecture -- but so far, AWS and IBM are the only public clouds involved in that architecture. The company hopes to add Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform to the list but isn't offering a timeframe for that.
But they're getting ready. Another of the big Day One VMworld announcements is VMware Cloud Services. It's a set of operational tools, some of them familiar, that can be applied across multiple clouds, including the private cloud. The idea is to create one environment for controlling these different silos. Check out the story on ECN: VMWare Debuts Multi-Cloud Management Services.
Separately, VMware is starting what could be an aggressive push into application security.
This started around 2014, after VMware had acquired Nicira to get into SDN. VMware's Martin Casado and Tom Corn began pitching the idea of the hypervisor being the ideal location for application security. They called it the Goldilocks zone -- the hypervisor provides more context than infrastructure-based security can, while offering more isolation than host-based security.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.