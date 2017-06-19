& cplSiteName &

Opportunities Present Themselves to Operators in the B2B Market

News from Huawei
News from Huawei
News from Huawei
8/24/2017
50%
50%

When considering enterprise demands, all industries and enterprises are having a fantastic opportunity to digitally transform. This digital transformation would include smart factories in the manufacturing industry moving toward an e-Government Cloud. The transformation would also include the operation of a big city moving toward the use of communication assistance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This trend would see enterprises investing more in the ICT every year. Gartner predicts that investment in Telecom and IT services from global enterprises will reach approximately 4 trillion dollars by 2020, indicating a huge market space.

Along with digital transformation, the enterprise requirements of operators are also changing.

First, traditional enterprise requirements focus on basic services, such as internal communication assistance, file sharing, and enterprise bandwidth leasing, which are helpful for continuously improving work efficiency and reducing costs. With the development of big data and cloud services, enterprise requirements are extending into new fields. For example, enterprises may want to use user location information as a promotional tool or use mobile OA to improve management and sales efficiency. In these applications, enterprise requirements are extended to enterprises' sales and operation management processes.

Second, enterprise requirements of operators are changing from traditional basic communication services (private lines and voice services) to one-stop services. In the past, an enterprise would have to purchase one optical fiber and a set of UC from an operator, which was expensive and hard to maintain. Now, to focus on their front-end services, enterprises require one-stop solutions and services that can provide the X-Play service based on only one optical fiber.

Third, the advantages of cloud services, such as low costs, quick service access, and flexible resource scalability, are showing enterprises the potential of application cloudification. For example, the Gartner and Wainhouse reports predicted that enterprise communications cloud services will grow by as much as 26% between 2016 and 2021. In the same period, UCaaS, VCaaS, and CCaaS are predicted to grow by 15.4%, 34%, and 29%, respectively. The possibilities of cloudification for operators are almost endless.

Enterprise Market -- An Inevitable Choice for Operators
The traditional services of operators focus on individual and family customers. However, with the decline in demographic and traffic dividends, the growth of the consumer market has been slowing down and even stopping completely, something particularly evident in some developed markets. This is driving operators to enter the enterprise and vertical industry, starting with a focus on individual and family customers to obtain high values. Operators are finding that enterprise market revenue as a proportion of the total revenue is not high enough. For most typical tier-1 operators, enterprise market revenue, as a proportion of the total revenue, ranges from 15% to 25%. In some emerging markets and for more mobile operators, this figure is dropping below 10%. These proportional percentages show the huge untapped potential within the enterprise market.

So, how can operators improve? Telecom and IT B2B services can be divided into four categories: connection, non-connection, new digital services, and IoT. Connection services include private lines, voice services, traffic, SMS, and MMS; non-connection services cover enterprise communications and IT hosting and outsourcing; new digital services cover cloud services and big data. Connection and communication services are traditionally advantageous for operators, as they are easy to control and have stable growth rates. However, operators also find that they are facing problems of new technology transformation and cost reduction, such as transforming private networks by using SDN&NFV. New cloud and IoT services have a huge market and are developing rapidly. Analysys Mason has predicted that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of operators will reach approximately 20% within the next five years. These markets are now enthusiastically being explored by operators.

Natural Advantages for Operators to Enter the Enterprise Market
First, cloudification will bring a wealth of unique and fantastic opportunities for operators. After investing and developing over a number of years, operators already possess unique networks and equipment sites. This vastly reduces investment into equipment sites and networks of large-scale data centers that would otherwise be required.With these advantages, operators can quickly seize the opportunities brought about by cloudification to drive ahead of their competitors. For example, operators can make use of the capital advantages of self-owned global multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks and data centers. British Telecom has already entered the cloud field by deploying their Cloud of Clouds.

Second, with customer resources and good relationships of governments and large-sized enterprises, operators are fully capable of understanding the requirements of high-value customers. Therefore, operators can improve product satisfaction from private lines and voice services to IoT and cloud services. At the same time, enterprises can cover a larger customer base from governments and large-sized enterprises to SMEs, further broadening the enterprise market.

Third, compared with OTT and IT service providers (SPs), operators possess basic connection and communication capabilities, so as to develop cloud and IoT services based on those capabilities，which put them in a unique and opportune position for developing B2B services. In contrast, many OTT providers are independently developing cloud services based on the IaaS and SaaS. These OTT providers lack pipes and therefore deeply rely on the operator pipes, resulting in huge costs. This means that the OTT providers cannot provide competitive one-stop ICT products and service packages for enterprises.

Challenges for Operators Entering the Enterprise Market
1. Organization architecture need to be consolidated: Operators may respond too slowly if governments and large-scale enterprise customers have massive E2E requirements. More and more customers require one-stop products and services, but operators still focus on traditional single-product architecture. This means that products cannot be integrated effectively when they are commercialized in markets, and product packages will simply be a combination of separate products.

2. Competitiveness of new service need to be enhanced: Cloud, big data, and IoT services are fiercely competing with IT and Internet services. Usually, operators can only receive traditional pipe product requirements from enterprises, but are bypassed on digital service requirements. This issue is exacerbated by the fact that innovation and the improvement of service capabilities is slow.

3. Position in SME market need to be upgraded:The most advantageous markets for operators are governments and large-sized enterprises. SME markets are fragmented, with one-stop services as their major requirement. Operator channel development is not sufficient to cover the number of enterprises required, while the availability and actual requirements of SME services do not match. As services are gradually cloudified, SMEs will be the first batch of customers to receive cloud services. Therefore, the biggest challenge for operators is to quickly construct cloud services that will meet the requirements of the SMEs.

4. Personnel skill need to be improved: The professional integration service capabilities of service personnel are not satisfying. For example, the traditional Co-Location service is gradually being cloudified, but most operators lack the ability to migrate cloud services. Sales personnel are only good at selling traditional box-type products. Improving the new service expansion capabilities of traditional sales personnel is also a challenge that must be overcome.

5. Urgent cloudification requirements of traditional advantageous products to save costs: Take enterprise communication as an example. Operators are gradually moving from the non-value-added resale market to become SaaS providers. This will present operators with the opportunity to use enterprise communication SaaS with cloudification.

As the B2B develops, SPs that covering the fields including Internet, IT, and Telecom will move into the market in different ways based on their strengths. How can Telecom operators employ their advantages according to the local markets, so that they can seize the B2B strategic opportunities? Huawei would like to go with Telecom operators to find a way towards new growth of B2B service.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from News from Huawei
Cloud+X is the best choice for carriers' enterprise market expansion plans.
Guangdong Telecom's all-fiber network deployment transformed its enterprise services potential.
There are still a lot of problems and challenges that impede the construction of an information-based enterprise but Huawei has some solutions.
How can communications service providers develop new lines of business based on emerging trends in the enterprise ICT sector?
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T Spreads Fiber & G.fast Wings
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/22/2017
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Why AT&T May Dump Home Security Biz
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/21/2017
Verizon & Friends Bust Through Gigabit LTE in the Lab
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/21/2017
Disney, iflix Team Up to Take Down Netflix
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/22/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Talk About a Custom-Made Workstation! Click Here
Proper ergonomics indeed.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.