Huawei Cloud Enterprise Communications Solution

News from Huawei
News from Huawei
News from Huawei
9/5/2017
Development Trend of Enterprise Communications
Under the impact of Internet, big video, and big data, carriers must explore new markets to sustain its development because of saturated businesses in consumer market. As enterprise market is always a contested “battlefield”, carriers need to improve customer loyalty by launching competitive products and gain long-term benefits. To dominate the market, carriers hope to ride on the wave of enterprise digital transformation, transit from B2C to B2B mode by leveraging the advantages of pipeline + communications. The result is the one-stop enterprise communications platform which serves any-sized enterprises and customers from a variety of industries.

With the evolvement of ICT transformation, each enterprise faces a series of challenges, for example: Limited investment in ICT infrastructure at the development stage co-exists with a high demand for efficient collaboration; ICT construction fails to keep up with development; and no professional ICT maintenance personnel exist to deal with complex system construction and maintenance.

Under this backdrop, enterprises place new demands on ICT system construction: The application scenarios extend from offices to anywhere; ICT is embedded into the business process, enabling CEBP; in terms of deployment, asset-light deployment, low OPEX, on-demand subscription, and elastic scale are achieved according to the growth of the enterprises.

Huawei Cloud Enterprise Communications Solution
Huawei Cloud Enterprise Communications (CloudEC) solution integrates capabilities, such as HD video, instant messaging, collaborative conference, and contact center together, and can be applied in offices, mobile workspace, cross-regional working and other scenarios. The solution features cloud-based, converged, and open architecture and cloud-device synergy.

All-cloud, driving easy ICT transformation
Cloud is now a big driver of digital transformation. ICT infrastructure is gradually moving towards cloud, so is enterprise communications. Leveraging cloud-based technologies, Huawei Cloud Enterprise Communications solution features agile deployment of services, elastic scale of resources, automatic orchestration of services, remote operation and maintenance, meeting enterprises’ demands on ICT construction: Asset-light deployment, on-demand subscription, and elastic scale. Instead of buying and maintaining devices, enterprises can enjoy communications services at a lower cost by renting services, and focus on their core businesses.

By means of the Huawei Cloud Enterprise Communications platform, enterprises, along with their customers and partners, communicate freely without network barriers, which improves productivity and drives enterprises to achieve business innovation and success.

Huawei Cloud Enterprise Communications platform provides multi-layer service management portal to different users including carrier, SP, enterprise administrator and enterprise employee. Carrier and SP can package and deliver services in minutes, distribute resource to different enterprises. Enterprise administrator will be able to subscribe service and resource and manage usage them any time any where, get ready to service expansion.

All-service convergence, boosting enterprise collaboration
Different-sized enterprises require different communication. For enterprises at the initial stage of construction, they require fast deployment of internal voice services, and a corporate switchboard; for those with multiple branches across regions, they require more efficient collaboration and uncompromising experience regardless of changes in office locations. Enterprises need a platform for multiple application scenarios.

Carriers choose Huawei Cloud Enterprise Communications platform to build up the cloud service center. The platform provides enterprises with one-stop services including HD audio/video and Web conferencing, collaboration, corporate switchboard, IP telephony, and contact center. Furthermore, businesses can be flexibly expanded and quickly rolled out to meet the evolving demands of customers. The solution also adapts to different scenarios for different requirements. Therefore, enterprises can choose the solutions that best suited them according to the development stage.

Openness, enhancing productivity
The Cloud Enterprise Communications platform provides SDK interfaces to enable service capabilities, including voice and video call, IP telephony, instant messaging, conferencing, directory, rich media, and IPCC.

Thanks to its openness capability, the Cloud Enterprise Communications platform can be integrated into various industries to drive innovation in applications, and turn investment in communications into productivity. In the areas of education, health care, and government, the integration of cloud communication capabilities creates the opportunity for new productivity applications in vertical industries, such as distance education, telemedicine, and e-Government.

Cloud-device synergy, bridging boundless communication Employees in the office or on a business trip need different endpoints. Huawei One-Stop Cloud Enterprise Communications Solution covers a wide range of endpoints, from desktop endpoints for reception clerks, employees or CXOs, room-based HD video endpoints, to mobile clients for personal use. These offerings better suit demands of enterprise users in different scenarios. The all-connected cloud terminals are managed and maintained by the cloud platform so that enterprises can use it immediately with its "plug and play" function.

Benefits For Enterprises
Asset light, lower investment, faster rollout: With no need to buy devices and services, enterprises can receive the on-demand services by leasing. Services can be handled within minutes, and are scalable as the businesses grow. This helps sharpen competitive edge of enterprises.

Converged services experience, lower costs: Enterprise customers can enjoy boundless collaboration brought by one-stop service platform, which improves communication efficiency, and lowers costs in travel and communications.

Professional maintenance, use with ease: Automatic configuration and maintenance can be carried out remotely, so there is no need to have professional staff configure and maintain devices at the enterprise side, saving OPEX.

Benefits for Carriers
Support carriers’ strategic development: Carriers can expand enterprise communications market leveraging carriers’ advantages, new business mode by means of bundled package of bandwidth, cloud communications and pervasive endpoints is created to trigger sales of related products and drive business success. Improve customer loyalty to gain long-term benefits: One-stop convergence communications services provide higher quality experience, meeting requirements of collaboration and efficient production, and improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. Construction of communications services in application innovation and ecosystem in different industries bring more customers and benefits for carriers and partners.

One-node deployment serving the globe: Through constructing the unified cloud platform, carriers can provide quality voice, video, and conferencing services, extending its name to the world.

