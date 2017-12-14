& cplSiteName &

Avi Connects Up With Microsoft Azure

12/20/2017
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Avi Networks announced today that the Avi Vantage platform ensures fast, uninterrupted delivery of applications running on Microsoft Azure. Microsoft Azure customers can now use Avi Networks’ application services to deploy, manage and secure their critical applications. Adobe runs its Adobe Experience Cloud solutions on Microsoft Azure, with application services from Avi Networks.

"Our integration with Microsoft Azure allows global enterprises to migrate their applications with confidence, enjoying the flexibility and rich services of Azure with the unmatched elasticity, security, and intelligence of the Avi Vantage Platform."

"Microsoft Azure gives us a world-class cloud platform to deliver amazing cloud-based digital experiences with the Adobe Experience Cloud," said Brandon Pulsipher, Vice President, Product Technical Operations at Adobe. "By reliably and securely delivering our applications, Avi Networks has become a key partner for our adoption of the Azure Cloud Platform."

Avi Networks delivers an elastic, software-defined platform for application networking services which can be provisioned in seconds in any data center or cloud. Avi’s distributed data plane, which can be deployed granularly on a per-app basis, is centrally managed through a single interface. The Avi Vantage Platform dynamically scales services up or down to meet demand while simultaneously delivering deep real-time insights into application performance, security, and end-user experience.

"The Avi Vantage Platform sets a new standard for application delivery," said Murali Basavaiah, Co-founder and Vice President of Engineering at Avi Networks. "Our integration with Microsoft Azure allows global enterprises to migrate their applications with confidence, enjoying the flexibility and rich services of Azure with the unmatched elasticity, security, and intelligence of the Avi Vantage Platform."

Corey Sanders, Director, Microsoft Azure Compute at Microsoft Corp. added, "We are excited to work with Avi Networks to help Adobe expand the reach of its Experience Cloud solutions around the world. Avi’s full-featured, smart load balancing, web application firewall, and elastic service mesh integrate seamlessly with Azure to provide enhanced experiences centered on application performance, security, and ease-of-use."

Avi’s integration with Microsoft Azure provides:

  • Easy migration of applications with comprehensive application delivery services
  • High-performance, enterprise-grade load balancing, web application firewall (iWAF), and an elastic service mesh for container-based applications Automated provisioning of load balancers with on-demand cloud-native experience
  • Simplified operations with application visibility and performance insights Elastic scale-out of load balancers and back-end application servers based on real-time traffic data.

Microsoft Azure support is available now, at no extra cost, in the latest version of the Avi platform.

