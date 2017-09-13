Oclaro Ships 100G ER4-Lite QSFP28 Transceivers

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced it has begun volume production of cost-effective 100G 40 km pluggable solutions in compact QSFP28 transceivers that support the new ER4-Lite specification. With their ability to reach 40 km while maintaining low power and high-faceplate density, the new Oclaro ER4-Lite QSFP28 transceivers enable customers in the metro edge and access networks to deploy high-speed 100G networks without the use of optical amplifiers.

"Achieving volume production of these critical 100G transceivers is an important milestone for our layer 2 switch, core router and optical transport system equipment manufacturers transitioning from 10G to 100G solutions," said Yves LeMaitre, President, Optical Connectivity Business at Oclaro. "With the addition of an ER4-Lite solution to our growing 100G portfolio, Oclaro now has product offerings ranging from 2 km and 10 km up to 40 km. This allows tremendous flexibility for distributed data centers and metro optical network installations.

About the QSFP28 ER4-Lite Solution

The QSFP28 ER4-Lite complements the Oclaro ER4-Lite CFP2, which has been shipping in volume since 2015. To develop this transceiver, Oclaro leveraged its proven 28G electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) that has demonstrated superior quality and high performance in the Oclaro CFPx and QSFP28 LR4 product families. The Oclaro ER4-Lite QSFP28 supports both 100GbE and OTU4 applications and supports up to 40 km with forward error correction (FEC), up to 25 km without FEC, and will interoperate with existing ER4 solutions in the field up to 25 km. The new ER4-Lite QSFP28 is compliant to the newly introduced ITU-T standard called G.959.1 4L1-9D1F and a new 4WDM-40 specification just released in July 2017 by the 4WDM MSA Group for 100GbE applications.

