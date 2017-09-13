Oclaro Reaches Production With 400G Modulator

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced volume production of its lithium niobate (LiNbO3) Polarization Multiplexed Quad Mach-Zehnder (PM-QMZ) modulators. These new modulators enable data rates up to 400G on a single wavelength, allowing customers to quickly and cost effectively transition to faster network architectures for today's growing bandwidth demands.
"We are proud to be a market leader in delivering volume production of single carrier 400G lithium niobate modulators," said Beck Mason, President, Integrated Photonics Business at Oclaro, Inc. "Oclaro has a proven history in delivering high-speed, high-volume lithium niobate external modulators that customers need to deploy high bandwidth coherent networks up to 400G. This represents another key milestone highlighting our leadership position in lithium niobate components for long haul and metro applications."
About the Oclaro Single Carrier External Modulator
The Oclaro single carrier PM-QMZ lithium niobate external modulator is a high electro-optic bandwidth PM-QMZ device that integrates into a hermetic package an input beam splitter, four parallel Mach-Zehnder modulators configured for I-Q modulation, a polarization combiner, and monitor photodiodes for power and bias control. Key features of the modulator include the following:
3dB electro-optic bandwidth exceeding 30GHz.
Extinction ratio above 25dB to enable complex modulation formats.
Insertion loss below 12dB for high efficiency.
Supports L-Band operation similar to all other Oclaro LiNbO3 modulators.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.