Oclaro Reaches Production With 400G Modulator

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced volume production of its lithium niobate (LiNbO3) Polarization Multiplexed Quad Mach-Zehnder (PM-QMZ) modulators. These new modulators enable data rates up to 400G on a single wavelength, allowing customers to quickly and cost effectively transition to faster network architectures for today's growing bandwidth demands.

"We are proud to be a market leader in delivering volume production of single carrier 400G lithium niobate modulators," said Beck Mason, President, Integrated Photonics Business at Oclaro, Inc. "Oclaro has a proven history in delivering high-speed, high-volume lithium niobate external modulators that customers need to deploy high bandwidth coherent networks up to 400G. This represents another key milestone highlighting our leadership position in lithium niobate components for long haul and metro applications."

About the Oclaro Single Carrier External Modulator

The Oclaro single carrier PM-QMZ lithium niobate external modulator is a high electro-optic bandwidth PM-QMZ device that integrates into a hermetic package an input beam splitter, four parallel Mach-Zehnder modulators configured for I-Q modulation, a polarization combiner, and monitor photodiodes for power and bias control. Key features of the modulator include the following:

3dB electro-optic bandwidth exceeding 30GHz.

Extinction ratio above 25dB to enable complex modulation formats.

Insertion loss below 12dB for high efficiency.

Supports L-Band operation similar to all other Oclaro LiNbO3 modulators.

