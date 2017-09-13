NeoPhotonics Shows Off 64GBaud Portfolio

GOTHENBURG, Sweden -- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications, today announced that it is showcasing its suite of 64 Gbaud optical components for coherent systems operating at 600G and above at the European Conference on Optical Communications in Gothenburg, Sweden, September 18-20, 2017. Headlining this product suite is the NeoPhotonics 64 Gbaud Micro Modulator (Micro-MOD) with integrated drivers, which has now begun sampling. NeoPhotonics has also begun shipping its 64 Gbaud Micro Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) and it low-profile ultra-narrow line width tunable laser for 400G and 600G applications.

The highest data rates depend on NeoPhotonics 64 Gbaud Coherent Product Suite. 64 Gbaud components double the symbol rate over standard 100G (32 Gbaud) coherent systems. Higher symbol rates increase bandwidth while maintaining superior OSNR, spectral density and reach performance. For this reason, system designers choose to move to higher baud rates before higher order modulation when they need to increase the capacity per wavelength.

64 Gbaud Micro-MOD (CDM): NeoPhotonics 64 GBaud, polarization multiplexed, quadrature micro-modulator is currently being sampled to major customers and features a co-packaged InP modulator with linear, high bandwidth, differential drivers in a compact package to operate in 400G and beyond pluggable modules that demand reduced size and power consumption.

64 Gbaud Micro-ICR: NeoPhotonics Class 40 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver is in volume production and is designed for 64 Gbaud symbol rates, doubling the RF bandwidth of standard 100G ICRs. The 64 Gbaud Micro-ICR supports higher order modulation such as 64 QAM.

Low Profile Micro-TL: NeoPhotonics ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity tunable laser has been proven in volume production and is now configured in a smaller, lower profile package, which is designed to meet the stringent requirements for packaging density in pluggable modules, including at 400G and 600G data rates. The external cavity laser has a significantly narrower linewidth, which is advantageous for higher order modulation formats.

"Our 64 Gbaud symbol rate optical components for coherent transport provide system designers with the optical tools that match increases in DSP capability to enable higher spectral densities and longer reaches," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "Each of these products is based on our hybrid photonic integration technology and leverages our existing proven design platforms, which allows us to ramp production rapidly to match customer demands while maintaining high quality and reliability," continued Mr. Jenks.

In addition, as part of the ECOC Market Focus Program, Dr. Winston Way, NeoPhotonics CTO, Systems, will present a paper entitled “Applications of 64 Gbaud Optical Components and Modules” at the Market Focus Theatre in the Exhibition Hall on Wednesday, September 20th from 13:50 to 14:20.

NeoPhotonics also will exhibit at ECOC in Stand 340 its suite of standard and small form factor PIC-based components for 100G to 600G coherent line-side applications, along with its 100G client-side and data center CFP2-LR4 transceivers, along with its multi-cast switches for "contentionless" ROADMs.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN)