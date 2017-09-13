NeoPhotonics Shows 100/200/400G Lasers at ECOC

GOTHENBURG, Sweden -- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications, today announced that it is highlighting its laser components for 100 to 400 Gbps applications for the data center, including CWDM4, CLR4, PSM-4 and PAM4, at the at the European Conference on Optical Communications in Gothenburg, Sweden, September 18-20, 2017. First, NeoPhotonics offers high power 1310 nm lasers and laser arrays qualified for use with low-cost, non-hermetic packages for 100G silicon photonics based QSFP28 modules. For longer reaches, NeoPhotonics offers low power consumption 28 GBaud externally modulated lasers (EML) with an integrated driver, which are designed for 4x25 NRZ 100G, 4x50 PAM4 200G, and 8x50 PAM4 400G data center applications. NeoPhotonics also offers a leading 56 Gbaud EML with an integrated driver which is designed for use in 4x100 PAM4 configurations for 400G data center applications.

Silicon Photonics based transceivers require custom, high power, non-hermetic laser sources to provide the light source. NeoPhotonics has developed, and qualified to the Telcordia GR-468-CORE Issue 2 standard, a line of high power, uncooled lasers and laser arrays. Each laser provides an efficient and high power light source designed around a specific implementation of silicon-based high speed analog and digital electronic devices and related photonic components. These high power 1310nm CW DFB lasers are qualified to the non-hermetic test compliance with Telcordia GR-468-CORE Issue 2, including damp heat testing for powered non-hermetic devices, and are production ready.

For longer reaches, NeoPhotonics new 28 GBaud EML integrates a driver, which utilizes NeoPhotonics low power linear GaAs amplifier technology, with NeoPhotonics 28 GBaud EML at the chip-on-carrier, or CoC, level. The CoC assembly fits into a four channel transmitter optical sub-assembly, or Quad TOSA, designed for 100Gbps QSFP28 and CFP4 form factors, eliminating the need for a separate driver on the board. In PAM4 applications, the integrated linear driver makes NeoPhotonics’ new CMOS-drivable 28 GBaud EML an attractive option for 200Gbps and 400Gbps applications due to the simple and direct connection to the PAM4/CDR IC. NeoPhotonics’ 56 Gbaud EML with integrated driver is similarly attractive for use in PAM4 single wavelength 100G for four wavelength 400G applications.

"Our laser components are key elements for optical modules used inside the datacenter suppling the light for short reach Silicon Photonics based 100G transceivers and the modulated light for longer reach PAM4 based 100G and 400G transceivers," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "While the laser architectures are different, both are designed by us, manufactured in our internal fabs and utilize our hybrid photonic integration technology for high performance and high reliability," continued Mr. Jenks.

In addition, as part of the ECOC Market Focus Program, Dr. Winston Way, NeoPhotonics CTO, Systems, will present a paper entitled “Applications of 64 Gbaud Optical Components and Modules” at the Market Focus Theatre in the Exhibition Hall on Wednesday, September 20th from 13:50 to 14:20.

NeoPhotonics is exhibiting at ECOC in Stand 340 its suite of standard and small form factor PIC-based components, including a full suite of 64Gbaund coherent devices for 100G to 600G coherent line-side applications, along with its 100G client-side and data center CFP2-LR4 transceivers, as well as its multi-cast switches for “contentionless” ROADMs.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN)