Finisar Demos 100G Extended Reach

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and GOTHENBURG, Sweden -- Finisar (FNSR) today announced several product demonstrations taking place this week at ECOC, the European Conference on Optical Communications in Gothenburg, Sweden. Demonstrations include the industry’s first 100G QSFP28 eSWDM4 transceiver offering the longest reach in the industry for multimode fiber (MMF), a 10G Tunable BiDi Transceiver for Wireless, CATV and Enterprise networks, a 100G QSFP28 ER4f transceiver supporting 40km 4WDM applications, and two new members of the Optical Instrumentation family. See these market-leading demonstrations in Finisar’s booth #235 from September 18-20.

100G QSFP28 eSWDM4 Extended Reach Transceiver Demonstration

Finisar’s 100G QSFP28 eSWDM4 transceiver is a new member of Finisar’s suite of extended reach QSFP28 form factor modules. The eSWDM4 transceiver leverages Finisar’s SWDM4 technology and enables 200, 300 and 400 meter links at 100G data rates over OM3, OM4, and OM5 duplex MMF, respectively. This module provides the longest fiber reach among duplex MMF solutions in the industry for 100G QSFP28 Ethernet applications. Duplex MMF is important because it allows data center operators to upgrade from 10G to 100G without installing additional fiber.

During the show, Finisar will demonstrate a QSFP28 eSWDM4 module transmitting live data over 300 meters of OM4 multimode fiber connected to a receiving QSFP28 eSWDM4 module. A network tester will display an error-free link using FEC (Forward Error Correction). This new transceiver offers the most cost-effective 100G solution for 300 meter links in the industry. It interoperates with standard reach 100G QSFP28 SWDM4 modules and can be used with existing duplex fiber infrastructure deployed for legacy applications, such as 10G.

10G Tunable BiDi SFP+ Transceiver Demonstration

Finisar is pleased to introduce the industry’s first tunable BiDi SFP+ transceiver for wireless and metro-access networks. The novel dual-band bidirectional DWDM architecture fits one pair of channels into a 100GHz band. It supports full C-band tunability with 40 bidirectional point-to-point links on a single fiber, increasing fiber capacity by a factor of 80 compared to “grey-optics” traditionally used to serve these network applications. It can also be used within existing 100GHz DWDM fiber plants.

This dual-band bidirectional DWDM architecture uses standard C-band optics and 100GHz Multiplexers and De-multiplexers without requiring cyclic AWG or L-band tunable lasers needed for conventional bidirectional DWDM solutions. In addition, it reduces the number of patch cables by a factor of two, simplifying field installation costs with fewer connectors. The proposed tunable BiDi SFP+ transceiver is the most fiber efficient and lowest cost 10G DWDM solution on the market for end-customers.

The live demonstration will include multiple tunable Bidi SFP+ modules supporting 40 bidirectional point-to-point links on a single fiber. A self-wavelength tuning feature using Finisar’s Transceiver to Transceiver Digital Optical Communication (T2DOC™) channel technology will also be demonstrated.

100G QSFP28 ER4f Transceiver Demonstration

Finisar’s 100G QSFP28 ER4f transceiver is the newest member of the Finisar suite of extended reach QSFP28 modules. The ER4f module enables 40 km links at 100G data rates over duplex single mode fiber (SMF) with FEC on the host, or 30 km links with duplex SMF without FEC. With an industry-leading power consumption of less than 4 watts, the QSFP28 ER4f transceiver supports both Ethernet and OTU networking applications and complies with the 4WDM MSA.

The booth demonstration will showcase the QSFP28 ER4f module transmitting live traffic to a receiving QSFP28 ER4f module over 40 km duplex SMF. A bit error rate tester will display an error-free link post FEC.

Optical Instrumentation Portfolio

Finisar is also demonstrating new members of the WaveShaper® and WaveAnalyzer™ optical instrumentation portfolio. The WaveAnalyzer 100S Compact Optical Spectrum Analyzer demonstrates high speed measurements of optical transmission signals with great resolution, including OSNR measurement and WDM analysis. The WaveShaper A-Series demonstrates arbitrary filtering of optical signals in various port configurations including 1x1, 1x19, and 10x10, each with individual amplitude and phase shapes across the wavelength range. Both products are available now.

