Eurobites: Gemalto Spurns Atos Bid

UK altnet CityFibre is to expand its public sector network in the Scottish city of Aberdeen, adding 57 new sites and around 17km of fiber. The contract will run for 15 years, and is initially worth £1.7 million ($2.3 million). The project is being carried out in partnership with Capita, the IT systems provider to Aberdeen City Council. CityFibre has carved out a useful niche for itself in the public sector, having already agreed similar deals in the English cities of York, Peterborough and Coventry. (See CityFibre to Raise £200M, Ramp Up FTTH Challenge to BT and CityFibre Aims High in BT Battle.)
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) has published a new report predicting that microwave's share of the mobile broadband backhaul market is set to increase, thanks mainly to continued deployments of LTE and the arrival of 5G. It forecasts the rising use of the so-called "E-band" (70-80Hz bands) for microwave transmissions over the next five to ten years.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has landed a packet core gig with PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia, as the operator moves to a cloud-based architecture to help it meet the rapidly growing demand for data. Nokia says its Cloud Packet Core offering enables multi-technology access across wireless licensed, shared, unlicensed spectrum and fixed network technologies, allowing H3I to support a wider variety of devices and a broader range of services.
Elsewhere in the Nokia empire, Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has won a contract with Statoil to supply and install a subsea control infrastructure for the Johan Castberg oil field in the Barents Sea.
The French government has introduced draft legislation stipulating that any child under the age of 16 will have to gain parental authorization before he or she opens an account on Facebook or any other social network, Reuters reports. What difference this will make in practice is unclear, as the government admits that this would involve the child just ticking a box to confirm that parental approval had been secured.
Many Brits complain that their broadband connection is a bit "ropey," but consider this: Boffins at a UK Internet service provider have managed to make a broadband connection work over a distance of 2 meters using… wet string. As the BBC reports, the connection achieved speeds of 3.5 Mbit/s and, says Adrian Kennard, the Andrews and Arnold engineer involved in the project, the experiment serves no commercial purpose but does illustrate the versatility of ADSL technology.
Her laptop's made out of an old cookie tin, so will her broadband be delivered over wet string?
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.