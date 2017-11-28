Peraso Lowers ISP Costs With Gigabit Wireless Connections to Multiple Clients

TORONTO -- Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in Wireless Gigabit (WiGig®) chipsets, today announced the production shipments of its new X710 WiGig phased array chipset, optimized for point-to-multipoint (PTMP) fixed wireless broadband applications. Designed for the wireless infrastructure market and operating in the license-free 60 GHz band, the chipset with adaptive beam steering provides the longest coverage range in the industry. The X710 enables multi-gigabit, fiber-like wireless connections to multiple endpoints at once, making it possible to cost-effectively deploy into applications such as last mile access, WiGig-to-the-home, small cell backhaul and broadband mesh networking.

IgniteNet, a provider of cloud-managed wireless solutions, has embedded Peraso’s X710 chips in its new 10 Gbps MetroLinq Tri-Band Omni outdoor base station. This base station is a first to market with three 120° beamforming sectors to enable 60 GHz interference-free connections to high-capacity wireless broadband clients and network backhaul rings. Ideal applications include urban deployments connecting multiple MDUs, multi-gigabit connectivity to rural areas, Wi-Fi hotspot backhaul and access, and backhaul for mobile, traffic control and security networks.

“As wireless ISPs look to avoid costly new fiber buildouts or augment existing fiber networks, they’re seeking 60 GHz solutions that can deliver immediate value,” said Harold Bledsoe, president at IgniteNet. “Peraso’s expertise and singular focus on developing silicon exclusively for the 60 GHz band made it the obvious choice for our MetroLinq portfolio, and specifically in our new point-to-multipoint 10G Omni base station. With the latest Peraso X710 chipset, our customers can easily and immediately reap the benefits – rapid rollout of high speed and gigabit service, at a small fraction of the cost of fiber.”

Peraso was first to ship an integrated 60 GHz silicon solution into the fixed wireless infrastructure market with the introduction of its X610 chipset at the beginning of 2016. The X710 chipset adds expansive new capabilities developed specifically for PTMP topologies, including a phased array RFIC with adaptive and electronic beam steering to multiple client connections. In addition, the X710 provides robust performance over extreme temperatures, operating across the industrial -40°C to 85°C range, as well as the highest transmit power and the longest range in the industry.