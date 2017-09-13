Mellanox Names VP of Silicon Engineering

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & YOKNEAM, Israel --
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced the appointment of Shlomit Weiss to senior vice president of silicon engineering. Ms. Weiss will report to Eyal Waldman, Mellanox’s president and CEO.
“I am very pleased to have Shlomit join the Mellanox leadership team, bringing her vast experience, track record and extensive knowledge to lead our silicon engineering team,” said Eyal Waldman, president, CEO of Mellanox Technologies. “We look forward to Shlomit’s support in scaling Mellanox to our next stages of growth. I would like to thank Alon Webman who managed the silicon engineering team to-date, as he continues to help with the execution of the company missions.”
Shlomit Weiss has served as vice president of silicon development and held management roles such as client system-on-a-chip design manager and various server components at Intel since 1989. Ms. Weiss holds an MSc in electrical engineering (1989, Cum Laude) and BSc (1987) in computer science from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. Ms. Weiss holds multiple patents in the field of microprocessor design, and has received Intel Achievement Award for her contributions.
