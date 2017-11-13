& cplSiteName &

Marvell Makes $6B Bid for Cavium – Report

Iain Morris
11/20/2017
Chipmaker Marvell is looking to acquire Cavium, another semiconductor manufacturer, in a $6 billion deal, according to press reports, in the latest sign of companies' urge to consolidate in the highly competitive components sector.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: MRVL), which specializes in making storage chips for hard disk drives, is reported by Reuters and Bloomberg to have made a $6 billion cash-and-stock offer for Cavium Inc. (Nasdaq: CAVM), one of several US companies using chip designs from the UK's ARM Ltd. to build products.

Neither company has made statements on a prospective deal following those press reports, but an announcement is expected later today, according to both Reuters and Bloomberg.

A deal would allow Marvell to expand outside the stagnant market for hard disk drives as chipmakers using ARM-based gear try to end Intel's monopoly in the market for server equipment. (See Cavium Targets Intel With Multicore SoC Line.)

Intel, the world's biggest chipmaker, is today thought to control up to 99% of this server market. ARM, which was last year acquired by Japan's SoftBank Corp. in a £24.3 billion ($32.3 billion, at today's exchange rate) deal, aims to increase its share of the market with its low-power, low-cost designs. (See SoftBank Muscles In on ARM in $32B Deal.)

Interest in using ARM chips as an alternative to Intel's X86 processors could augur well for Cavium, as well as ARM licensees including mobile giant Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM), which itself has has been caught up in the chip sector merger-and-acquisition mania: Earlier this month, Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM) announced plans to acquire it in a hostile takeover bid valued at more than $100 billion. That deal, should it go ahead, would create the world's third-biggest semiconductor firm, behind Intel and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea: SEC). (See Qualcomm Rejects $105B Bid From Broadcom.)

Want to know more about cloud services? Check out our dedicated cloud services content channel here on Light Reading.

During an earnings call in August, Marvell CEO Matt Murphy told investors that his company was focused on expansion into the cloud and data center markets and that its exposure to the hard disk drive notebook segment then accounted for only about 15% of total revenues.

Thanks partly to the take-up of products using solid state drives, Marvell was able to report a 1.2% year-on-year increase in sales, to nearly $605 million, for the three months ending in July. It has yet to publish figures for the three months ending in October.

Sharp cost-cutting activities fueled a huge increase in net profit, which soared to about $165 million, from just $51 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Cavium has been flourishing thanks to growing demand for its products in the enterprise, service provider, broadband and consumer markets. Buoyed also by its takeover last year of a networking infrastructure company called QLogic, it reported a 50% increase in sales during the three months ending in September, to nearly $252 million, compared with the year-earlier period. (See Cavium Spending $1.3B on QLogic.)

The company is still running up losses but these narrowed significantly in the recent quarter to just $6.2 million, from $14.4 million a year earlier.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

