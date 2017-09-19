Norway's Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN) is joining forces with Wireless Trondheim to open an IoT lab focusing on low-power, wide-area (LPWA) technologies and applications. To help with the testing of IoT services in Trondheim, Wireless Trondheim has already established a city-wide IoT testbed in conjunction with Telenor. The lab is scheduled to open early next year.
The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and the OpenFog Consortium are to work together on developing "fog-enabled" mobile edge applications and technologies. The two organizations will attempt to forward the cause of mobile edge computing by thrashing out ICT standardization and interoperability requirements. One of the first projects will tackle APIs and how they support edge computing interoperability.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is attempting to up its game in the field of LTE for mission-critical applications by adding new services for first-responder agencies that are intended to speed up the agencies' adoption of Android-based devices and ease their transition onto LTE networks. The new services form part of Nokia's ViTrust critical communications portfolio.
WND UK, which describes itself as the UK's primary Sigfox IoT network operator, is to host a two-day "hackathon" to help businesses to develop Sigfox-friendly applications. The event takes place on October 4-5 at Sci-Tech Daresbury in Cheshire.
Mauritius Telecom has signed an agreement to use the IOX subsea cable system, a new cable that will connect Mauritius, La Reunion and Rodrigues Island to South Africa and India. The system is being built by Alcatel Submarine Networks of France and is scheduled to go live in 2019.
Uber, the company behind the (almost) ubiquitous cab-hailing app, is claiming to be mystified about why London's transport authority, TfL, has refused to renew its license to operate in the English capital. As Reuters reports, Uber's UK head of cities said: "It's just not clear for us what their [TfL's] concerns might be." Uber's existing license is due to expire at the end of this month, but the US-based company has said it will appeal against the decision. (See Uber Crashes Into UK Regulators, Loses London License.)
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.