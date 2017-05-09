|
Cloud, Security, AI & IoT Are Driving the Need for Application-Specific Coprocessors
9/11/2017
Niel Viljoen, Netronome's CEO, discusses the changes happening in the processor market, parallel processing and how coprocessors are a must now due to the demise of Moore's Law. For example, networking and security processing requirements are outstripping general purpose CPU performance. Coprocessors, such as in SmartNICs, and kernel-compliant acceleration are quickly becoming critical to ensure network performance-related service levels and server efficiency.
