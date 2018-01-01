& cplSiteName &

Celeno Bows 802.11ax Silicon

1/4/2018
RA'ANANA, Israel -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions, today announced its Everest 802.11ax silicon solution designed to address the demand for a high performance yet cost optimized solution as well as ensuring rapid migration of existing 802.11ac designs to 802.11ax.

Celeno's Everest solution leverages upon the newly introduced capabilities of the 802.11ax standard including downlink and uplink MU-OFDMA, downlink and uplink MU-MIMO, as well as 802.11ax higher order 1024 QAM modulation, while leveraging Celeno's unique AX.L™ technology to introduce a superior, cost optimized, 4.8Gbps performance.

Celeno's Everest is designed to address both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, is based on cutting edge 14nm FinFET process node technology and will be available in a compact 12x12 BGA package.

Supporting rapid 802.11ax solution/product engineering, Everest is utilizing a similar solution architecture to Celeno's CL2400 product family: the Everest interface to the host processor is PCIe; the 802.11ax subsystem HW form factor is similar to that of the 802.11ac subsystem; and it enables fast system integration by supporting feature parity and similar software architecture and interface.

Celeno's Everest program boasts Celeno's IP, mastered over the years, and combines it with new 802.11ax capabilities to enhance the Wi-Fi experience. An example includes combining Celeno's scheduling technology with 802.11ax OFDMA, MU-MIMO and trigger-based scheduling to maximize performance in highly interfered and dense environments.

"We have invested significant time and expertise in our AX.L technology and are excited to introduce to our customers a solution that can double the MU performance over cost as compared to competing alternatives," said Gilad Rozen, CEO and Founder of Celeno. "We are confident that our customers will find this deliverable to be considerably advantageous."

Celeno executives will be on hand to discuss the Everest solution at Celeno's Hospitality Suite at the Venetian during CES, which takes place January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas.

