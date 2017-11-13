& cplSiteName &

Broadcom Deal Is Done for Brocade

Mari Silbey
11/17/2017
50%
50%

It's hardly the biggest deal Broadcom's pursuing today, but the chipmaker has announced that it's now completed its $5.9 billion acquisition of Brocade.

The close of the Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: BRCD) deal comes after months of delays attributed to concerns over Singapore-based Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM)'s exertion of foreign influence in the US. Those fears evaporated, however, when Broadcom announced plans two weeks ago to move stateside in conjunction with federal tax cut plans now being negotiated in Congress. (See Broadcom Heads Home, Clears Way for Brocade Buyout.)

Brocade's stock will now cease trading on the NASDAQ, and the company will begin operating as an indirect subsidiary of Broadcom. According to Broadcom, former Brocade SVP Jack Rondoni will head up the new subsidiary as general manager.

"Broadcom has a track record of successfully integrating and growing companies we acquire, enabling us to offer customers a leading portfolio of best-in-class franchises across a diverse set of technologies," says Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom in a press release. "We intend to invest in and grow the Brocade business to further enhance its capabilities in mission-critical storage networking."

While the Brocade acquisition is no small deal, it does pale in comparison to the $105 billion bid the chipmaker has put up for rival company Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM). If completed, that transaction would be the largest tech deal ever recorded. However, Qualcomm has rejected the hostile bid, and the fight is now likely headed to a proxy battle involving investors. (See Broadcom Offers $130B for Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm and Qualcomm Rejects $105B Bid From Broadcom.)

Meanwhile, with Brocade now part of Broadcom, the way has cleared for a contingent agreement to move forward that involves Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS) acquiring Brocade's Ruckus Wireless business. (See Is Ruckus Right for Arris?)

In a statement, Arris says, "Now that Broadcom has closed its acquisition of Brocade, Arris expects to complete the Ruckus acquisition promptly following completion of the transaction's review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS"). The current CFIUS investigation period ends on November 30, 2017."

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
lightreceding
50%
50%
lightreceding,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
11/17/2017 | 12:24:26 PM
The once great Brocade is no more.
The switching division got shunted off to Extreme for pennies on the dollar. Yes Extreme are still squeaking by and staying below the radar of Cisco like mice in the Jurassic Period. So sad.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Nokia Bell Labs & Verizon Stretch Fixed 5G to the Home
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/13/2017
OEMs: Reliance Jio Wants Only Your Software
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/10/2017
Eurobites: Telefónica Reckons Plastic Is Fantastic for FTTH
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 11/15/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Why Cats Don't Run Tech Support Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives