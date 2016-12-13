Barefoot Networks Signs Ex-Googler Barratt

PALO ALTO, CA – Barefoot Networks, the creator of Tofino, which at 6.5 terabits per second is the world's fastest Ethernet switch chip, and Capilano, the complete P4 software development environment, announced that it has appointed Craig Barratt as president and chief executive officer. Barratt joins Barefoot from Alphabet and Google, where he was senior vice president at Google and CEO of Alphabet’s Access business, which includes the Google Fiber broadband internet service.

Prior to Google, he served as president of Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. following the acquisition of Atheros Communications by Qualcomm. From 2003, he was president and CEO of Atheros. He led the company through its 2004 IPO and growth to more than $900 million in revenue in 2010 and the $3.6 billion acquisition by Qualcomm in 2011.

Barratt joins Barefoot as the company ramps quickly following its June 2016 launch and sampling of the industry’s first 6.5Tbit/s P4-programmable Ethernet switch chip, Tofino in Q4 ‘16. Barefoot has since announced the availability of multiple systems, including sharing the first 6.5Tbit/s Wedge 100B system with the Open Compute Project (OCP) in January of this year. Networking systems built on Tofino are currently under development with several Barefoot partners.

