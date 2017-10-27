& cplSiteName &

Cisco WiFi Gets a Dose of the 'Network Intuitive'

Dan Jones
10/27/2017
50%
50%

Cisco is bringing subscription software packages to its latest enterprise WiFi access points, as it starts to separate "intent-based networking" software licensing from 802.11 hardware sales.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) first introduced intent-based networking in its Catalyst 9000 switches last summer, referring to the combination as the "network intuitive." A different form of IBN is found in the ACI portfolio. (See Cisco's 'Network Intuitive': A Risky Transition, Cisco Makes 'Intuitive' Bet to Reconquer Networks and Cisco's ACI Stretches Tendrils Into Other Data Centers.)

Now it's spreading to enterprise WiFi. Cisco is initially selling three packages that offer varying levels of security and network monitoring, based around intent-based networking. Dan Lohmeyer, vice president of strategy and product management at Cisco, notes this means that the network manager can do things like set up pre-determined access rules for guests on the network, rather than manually white-listing them.

The software packages operate with Cisco's latest wireless access points -- the 802.11ac Wave 2 APs -- and controllers. "These have been on the market for 18 months," says Greg Dorai, vice president of product management and strategy for the enterprise infrastructure and solutions group.

Here's a breakdown of the three packages, which resemble the offerings for Cisco's IBN switches:

  • The DNA Essentials package covers the basics: security, automation, and monitoring, in addition to access point license and Cisco Software Support.

  • DNA Advantage set adds innovation and simplifies operations with policy-based automation and analytics, network health monitoring and flexible network segmentation and security.

  • The Cisco ONE Advantage suite includes security, automation and analytics capabilities, including "network-as-a-sensor," location-based analytics and encrypted traffic analytics, along with Cisco software support.

"Most customers opt for that top offer," Lohmeyer said.

The network-as-a-sensor software can examine packets and quarantine suspicious-looking packets. Lohmeyer compared the system to credit card security that flags up purchases that look like they are out of the norm for the credit card holder.

The location piece is aimed at retail or industrial applications, where the network manager wants to know where shoppers go in a store, or workers move around in a factory.

Lohmeyer said that the subscription packages will further build Cisco's software revenue. "Half of Cisco's software revenue is subscription-based," he said.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
5 Reasons to Ignore Automation
Dennis Mendyk, Vice President of Research, Heavy Reading, 10/24/2017
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
AT&T Q3: Taxes, FirstNet & '5G Evolution'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/24/2017
Verizon's IPTV Plans Flounder Further
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/23/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives