& cplSiteName &

CFO: Don't Expect Major M&A From Ericsson as It Rights Ship

Dan Jones
11/9/2017
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- Ericsson Capital Markets Day -- Don't expect any major M&A activity from Ericsson over the next couple of years, Ericsson's CFO said Wednesday afternoon. But he didn't rule out small, opportunistic buys by the Swedish vendor.

Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC)'s top brass gathered near Times Square Wednesday to dampen revenue expectations. Ericsson executives now expect to generate annual revenues of SEK 190 billion to SEK 200 billion ($22.7 billion to $23.9 billion) by 2020, compared to sales of SEK 211 billion ($25.2 billion) in the last 12 months. New flak-jacket-loving CEO Börje Ekholm is promising a "prudent" prediction of a 10% operating margin by 2020. (See Cisco/Ericsson Partnership to Miss $1B Sales Target in 2018 and Ericsson's CEO on 5G, Managed Services & Keeping Subscribers Happy.)

"We need to basically secure the ship," Ekholm told the crowd of financial analysts late in the day.

Flak Happy
Ericsson CEO Ekholm came dressed prepared for a grilling from the crowd of financial analysts.
Ericsson CEO Ekholm came dressed prepared for a grilling from the crowd of financial analysts.

Ericsson's ship is being continually roiled by low RAN sales, the unexpected strength of the Swedish Krona and the need to overhaul its services business. Don't expect Ericsson to try and buy its way out of the situation, however.

CFO Carl Mellander said Wednesday afternoon that he didn't expect any major acquisitions in Ericsson's near future. "We need to reach a profitability level and a stability level, otherwise we will not be good at integrating anyway," he said.

He didn't, however, rule out smaller buys.

CEO Ekholm was also questioned about whether Ericsson had considered spinning or selling off any of its larger business units. The vendor is already looking for a buyer for its Media division.

"We have done that," he told the questioner in the crowd. "What we see in these business is that the links are very strong," noting how the OSS and managed services businesses are strongly connected to the networks unit.

"The parts would be worth less on their own than they are combined," Ekholm suggested.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
The Wit & Wisdom of David Hughes
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/8/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm?
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/3/2017
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!)
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/6/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Is There Something on My Head? Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives