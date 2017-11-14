Casa Finally Gets Ready for $150M IPO

Cable hardware provider Casa Systems is finally preparing to go for a $150 million initial public offering, after first talking to Light Reading about the possibility in 2015.

Andover, Mass.-based Casa Systems Inc. was formed in 2003. It lists Time Warner Cable Inc. (NYSE: TWC), Charter Communications Inc. and Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) among its customers.

Casa's CEO Jerry Guo was talking about an IPO with Light Reading as early as late spring 2015, citing a high growth rate and a positive cash flow. (See Casa Systems Lines Up an IPO.)

Casa's S-1 lists $233 million in sales for nine months ended September 30, with net income of $7.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share.

It plans to list under the symbol "CASA" on Nasdaq.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading