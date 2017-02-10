Level 3 Expands Its Security Services Footprint News Wire Feed

Light Reading 10/2/2017 Comment (0) Login 50% 50% Tweet BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- To stay ahead of the everchanging global threat landscape, enterprises are transitioning from traditional, premises-based security measures to next-generation solutions that both simplify and bolster their defences. With the volume and sophistication of cybersecurity threats at an all-time high, Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) is expanding its cloud-based, next-generation Adaptive Network Security footprint to new regions and additional gateways around the world. Businesses operating in Asia Pacific and Africa can now access the global, network-based firewall service. Adaptive Network Security is a cloud-based security solution that combines next-generation firewalling capabilities – including intrusion defence systems and intrusion protection systems, anti-malware sandboxing, data loss protection, URL and web content filtering and application awareness and control – with the ability for customers to bring their own bandwidth to support a number of hybrid-networking scenarios. Key Facts: Customers can access Adaptive Network Security through a constellation of security gateways distributed across Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa and North America, all interconnected via Level 3's expansive, global VPN backbone. Adaptive Network Security provides customers visibility and control to monitor, block and report cyber-attacks. Level 3 monitors over 1.3 billion security events across 94 billion NetFlow sessions daily, in addition to activity by over 5,000 command and control servers (C2s) and malicious IPs, creating rules to detect and block attacks. The cloud-based architecture of Adaptive Network Security enables enterprises to "future-proof" their security environments by breaking the hardware dependency cycle and allowing features and functions to be custom configured, depending on a customer's specific needs. With Level 3's carrier-agnostic approach to network solutions, Adaptive Network Security offers customers compatibility with, and uniform security coverage across, today's distributed hybrid networks, from data centres and cloud deployments to branches, remote offices and mobile workers. Through Level 3's customer portal, users can view their entire Adaptive Network Security ecosystem, enabling access to a multitude of reports and gateway performance metrics. Key Quotes: Chris Richter, SVP of Global Managed Security Services for Level 3

"While the threat landscape continues to evolve, enterprises are seeing the cost and complexity of security solutions continue to rise. Level 3's expansion of Adaptive Network Security marks the next step in delivering adaptive networking solutions to break the hardware dependency cycle and reduce the administrative burden of trying to stay ahead of bad actors. Global businesses can leverage Adaptive Network Security for the latest security technology to keep their networks and workforces secure while they focus on what matters most to their business." Level 3 Communications Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) (0) | Comment | Print | RSS Comments Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT [close this box] Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.