Raytheon, MetTel Establish Alliance to Secure Government, Industry Communications Networks

11/16/2017
NEW YORK and DULLES, Va. -- Raytheon and MetTel today announced a global security alliance to protect government and commercial communications networks against growing cybersecurity threats, including those that exploit the proliferating Internet of Things (IoT). The companies will provide a range of cybersecurity offerings and support the migration from legacy technologies to ensure cybersecurity is designed into the government's telecom infrastructure.

This alliance is well-positioned to support the Administration's IT modernization and cybersecurity priorities, including the emerging security challenges posed by internet-connected devices, including computers, routers and security cameras.

"Security is foremost on everyone's mind today, especially with the constant emergence of new threat forms compounded by the exploding array of devices and network access points," said Ed Fox, vice president of Network Services for MetTel. "The world needs a network that meets the highest government security standards and together, MetTel and Raytheon are committed to delivering that network."

The MetTel-Raytheon alliance will provide a range of managed security services, professional consulting services and technologies to detect, assess and defeat potential intrusions on MetTel-owned or managed customer networks. The principal elements of the agreement include:

  • MetTel and Raytheon will build and operate Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services for Federal government agencies through the GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract. MetTel was named in August 2017 as a vendor for the $50 billion, 15-year award.
  • As part of MetTel's team on the EIS contract, Raytheon will offer cybersecurity experts on a contract basis to Federal agencies for custom consultations, including detailed insight and recommendations for incident remediation and vulnerability testing.
  • In addition, MetTel will employ Raytheon’s Automated Threat Intelligence Platform (ATIP) and other advanced managed security services.

Managed Security Services for Federal Agencies
"As Federal agencies and businesses aggressively pursue digital transformation, this alliance will support the security of their data and systems," said John DeSimone, vice president of Cybersecurity and Special Missions for Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “Raytheon will work with MetTel to leverage our 30 years of experience and significant investment in cybersecurity to hunt, detect and remediate advanced cyber threats on government and commercial networks."

Hardening the Network for MetTel and its Customers
In addition to supporting government customers, MetTel will integrate with Raytheon’s Virtual Security Operations Center service to provide advanced threat hunting, intrusion analysis, incident notification and triage to safeguard its 10,000 customer locations worldwide.

"As rogue governments, nation-states and independent cyber criminals increasingly focus their attacks on commercial industry targets, the need becomes apparent for the combined forces of MetTel and Raytheon with our proven success in security and network management," Fox added.

Webinar – "2018 Security Threats: What’s next…and will you be ready?"
Join MetTel and Raytheon for a joint webinar on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM ET. Register here: http://bit.ly/2zWJVFG

MetTel

Raytheon

