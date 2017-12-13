Huawei & China Unicom Collaborate to Build Network-Wide Anti-DDoS System

China Unicom has partnered with Huawei to deploy Huawei’s AntiDDoS8000 products on backbone network nodes across China. This constitutes the largest anti-DDoS system on China Unicom's network and provides comprehensive anti-DDoS protection capabilities for their customers.

China Unicom has long been dedicated to delivering superior and stable network services to customers. As bandwidth increases and hackers hone their techniques, DDoS attacks are now a common network security threat and a severe challenge to enterprises. To protect against this threat, China Unicom has decided to partner with Huawei to build a network-wide protection system.

China Unicom has adopted Huawei's AntiDDoS8000 solution to upgrade all of its networks, building a carrier-level anti-DDoS protection system. This system provides Tbps traffic DDoS protection and a user self-service portal, protecting the operator's networks from hundreds of types of DDoS attacks and delivering professional and efficient cyber security services to customers.

Lu Huawei, Technical Director at China Unicom's Cyber Security Operational Center, said, "China Unicom takes cyber security issues seriously. Ubiquitous DDoS attacks have severely damaged customers' businesses and reputations, while Huawei's Anti-DDoS solution provides strong support for us. In the future, China Unicom will offer more security services to customers to safeguard their networks. We look forward to more opportunities to work with Huawei on cyber security services."

