Juniper Scouts for Multicloud Cybersecurity M&A Targets

Juniper Networks has set its sights on being a leading player in the multicloud cybersecurity sector and is ready to make a strategic acquisition to advance that strategy, the vendor's CEO told industry analysts at a briefing in London Wednesday.

Talking at a briefing on the company's strategy, CEO Rami Rahim noted that securing multicloud environments is a key market and that the company's Contrail Cloud system (a multifunctional telco cloud platform) would be evolved to provide such security, either organically or via M&A. The remark was shared via Twitter by Patrick Donegan, HardenStance founder and principal analyst and a contributing analyst to Heavy Reading (the smart part of the Light Reading empire).

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has a track record in making bolt-on acquisitions to enhance Contrail Cloud. Late last year it announced the acquisition of AppFormix, a cloud operations specialist that had developed a platform based around analytics and machine learning; Then just last month, Juniper announced it had enhanced Contrail Cloud with multiple features, including automation and analytics capabilities from AppFormix. (See Juniper Enhances Contrail Cloud.)

It also has a track record in security, of course, and is already one of the leading providers of network security technology. According to the latest HardenStance HardenStance Network Security Sales Index (NSSI), which tracks the sales of eight of the largest vendors of network security hardware and software, Juniper generated $287 million in revenues from security products in the 12 months to the end of September 2017.

However, of the eight vendors tracked by HardenStance, it is the smallest and the only one of the octet to have reported a year-on-year decline in network security product revenues in a market that is growing. Arch-rival Cisco, by comparison, grew its network security technology revenues by 9% to nearly $2.2 billion in roughly the same 12-month period.

