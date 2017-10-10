& cplSiteName &

Windstream Intensifies SDN Focus, Expands SDNow to 50 Markets Across the US

10/17/2017
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced a major expansion of its SDN Orchestrated Waves (SDNow) transport service. SDNow --high-speed optical wave service leveraging a centralized, programmable SDN environment -- is now available in 50 markets across the country, including major cloud connectivity and peering locations in the United States.

Leveraging multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning, Windstream has created a dynamic service environment that will enable customers to order SDNow 10G point-to-point circuits for 1,500 long-haul route combinations, with delivery in 20 days. This increase in SDNow market availability further substantiates Windstream's pledge to deliver programmable network solutions to its customers, while at the same time driving operational improvements. The SDNow platform provides the foundation that will enable future innovative services, including on-demand and calendared bandwidth.

"This SDNow expansion brings the benefits of SDN-provisioned service to even more transport customers across our national footprint – a definite game-changer for Windstream," said Joseph Harding, executive vice president and enterprise chief marketing officer at Windstream. "With its accelerated 20-day service delivery, SDNow will allow Windstream customers to advance their cloud migration and digital transformation efforts with the increased speed, agility and efficiency required for business innovation and success."

With these expansion efforts – as well as demonstrated industry leadership in areas such as participation in the MEF's Proof of Concept Showcase in November and its membership in the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project -- Windstream is differentiating itself in the network connectivity marketplace, innovating and transforming network functionality and customer experience.

For more information on SDNow or the complete list of SDNow markets, please click here.

Windstream Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: WIN)

Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
