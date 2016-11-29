Infinera's SDN Software Joins OpenDaylight Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera, a provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced that the Infinera Xceed Software Suite (Xceed) is the first optical transport software-defined networking (SDN) solution to join the “Powered by OpenDaylight” program. The OpenDaylight Project (ODL) is a collaborative open source project that aims to accelerate the adoption of SDN and network functions virtualization. The Powered by OpenDaylight program signals compliance with exceptional technical standards and quality for commercial products or services based on ODL.

Xceed offers a portfolio of open and modular components for SDN programmability and automation of multi-layer transport networks. Network planners across the globe are rethinking network architectures to accommodate the shift to open SDN. Infinera is playing a key role as an industry leader contributing to the ODL community to support the development of a common, open SDN platform that fosters new innovation.

“The Powered by OpenDaylight program makes it easy for end users to identify solutions that leverage the most critical components of the ODL platform without alteration,” said Neela Jacques, Executive Director of OpenDaylight. “The Infinera Xceed Software Suite is the first optical transport network solution to receive this recognition. Open software platforms like ODL help solution providers accelerate the development of tools for life cycle service orchestration, which help service providers simplify their network operations while rapidly bringing new services online.”

“Infinera has contributed to ODL as a member since 2014, leading the design and development of open SDN solutions for optical transport networks,” said Ian MacDonald, Vice President, Software Product Line Management at Infinera. “Network operators are increasingly focusing on open software solutions for multi-layer management of multi-vendor networks. We are pleased to be the first optical transport member of the Powered by OpenDaylight program.”

