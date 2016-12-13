Protocol Projects Underscore SDN's Growth

One of the most intriguing aspects of virtualization is examining its building blocks to see how they have evolved, and a perfect example can be found in SDN.

Originally, SDN widely was associated with the OpenFlow protocol managed by the ONF, which was founded in 2011. Since then, alternate SDN projects have exploded, including OpenDaylight, ONOS, Project Floodlight, OpenContrail and ON.LAB.

In just the past week, five significant announcements have been covered by Light Reading that underscore the continuing growth and exploration of SDN:

As a result of SDN's burgeoning development, there are many companies and products featured in Virtuapedia, with a few standouts like:

Ericsson's Cloud SDN is a network virtualization solution that gives intra- and inter-datacenter connectivity for virtual, physical and container-based workloads, while combining an OpenDaylight controller and routing capabilities.

Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) from Nuage Networks provides software-defined networking and policy-based automation for cloud deployments in large enterprises and service provider networks, including datacenters and WANs.

NSX from VMware is a network virtualization platform for software-defined data centers.