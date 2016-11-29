China Mobile Taps Nuage for Public Cloud SDN







China Mobile is using SDN technology from Nokia's Nuage subsidiary to connect 2,000 servers in a public cloud infrastructure in Beijing and Guangzhou, the two companies said.

China Mobile Communications Corp. is rolling out a virtual private cloud service for enterprise customers in China, providing load balancers, firewall, IP addresses and everything else an enterprise needs to set up a private cloud as the enterprise would in its own data center, but running on China Mobile's hardware, Charles Ferland, Nuage Networks' VP business development, tells Light Reading.

Overall, there are more than 2,000 nodes in the public cloud, with 1,000 using SDN for networking and NFV, with plans to add 3,000 more compute nodes in 2017, a China Mobile spokesman says. China Mobile is using Nuage Networks ' Virtualized Services Platform in conjunction with the OpenStack Neutron SDN.

OpenStack is providing the orchestration layer for the cloud infrastructure, with Linux KVM hypervisors, along with containers and bare metal assets. "What Nuage brings into the context is a common networking infrastructure and policies across the workloads -- bare metal, Linux and KVM," Ferland says. The Nuage Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) technology can also support Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) HyperV hypervisors.

The Nuage technology provides security and stability, helping to segregate one enterprise's cloud installation from another's, even though they might share the same hardware infrastructure. "I need to have a secure way to isolate each tenant, so a server from one customer cannot communicate with a server from a different customer," Ferland says. "This is where the ability to integrate with OpenStack, and integrate a virtual firewall rules inside the server, is important."

The Nuage technology also improves time to provision, connecting networks at the same rapid pace that enterprises can provision storage and compute.

Nuage claims China Mobile can implement new data centers ten times faster and reduce opex up to 50% by using its technology.

— Mitch Wagner, , Editor, Light Reading Enterprise Cloud

