Adtran Intros SD-Access Accelerator

8/16/2017
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Adtran, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today extended the Adtran Mosaic open software architecture with the unveiling of the Adtran SD-Access Accelerator. It is a bundle of SD-Access system integration services with customizable Residential-Central Office Re-Architected-as-a-Datacenter (R-CORD) Point of Delivery (PoD) systems, providing the most comprehensive, standalone, pre-integrated R-CORD solution available today. Adtran solidifies its market leadership as an SD-Access systems integrator to allow service providers to graduate to a truly open, disaggregated architecture built on SDN principles. ADTRAN SD-Access Accelerator lays the foundation for incremental network evolution and SDN services assessment.

Over the course of the past year, Adtran has established its ability to provide open, programmable and scalable networks based on its award-winning Adtran Mosaic platform. With the introduction of the Adtran SD-Access Accelerator, Adtran defines a clear course for service providers to develop and plan for smooth and orderly upgrades of their access networks based on data center principles. This approach enables telecom and cable operators to create real SD-Access based services within either a test or live environment, speeding time to value, lowering cost of ownership and minimizing current network disruption.

“As they realize the need to accelerate their path to deploying SD-Access architectures, service providers are looking for effective ways to transition their processes and build their knowledge base,” said Kevin Barnes, AVP, Services and Solutions Integration, Adtran. “Adtran SD-Access Accelerator offers turn-key solutions, making it easy to develop and evaluate minimal viable product sets while quickly adapting business processes. This can all be done without providers having to overhaul their underlying technology foundation before making a significant investment in SD-Access.”

Traditionally, operators have grown through acquisitions, adding to the number of operating systems deployed across their network footprint. Adtran SD-Access Accelerator enables these operators to customize and incubate SDN in different operating environments. With a minimal upfront investment, service providers and operators can mitigate the risk of the transition while testing SDN in a controlled environment. Customized Adtran SD-Access PoD solutions can also be built specifically for demonstrations and lab trial purposes. The SD-Access PoD design can serve as an initial building block that can easily be replicated in a modular, scalable, and manageable way as service providers grow their network.

Adtran Professional Services’ expertise in performing custom system integration allows for a quick assessment and hands-on experience to validate and subsequently deploy SDN-based services in the access environment. Adtran’s professional services are being leveraged today to service providers across the globe and are actively engaged with global Tier 1 service providers with Adtran’s SD-Access Accelerator.

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)

