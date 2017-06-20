Adtran Builds Alliance Around Mosaic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Adtran, provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the establishment of the ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance (Mosaic Alliance). ADTRAN Mosaic, the most open and complete SD-Access solution in the industry, serves as the foundation for this program. Following on the success of its Mosaic SD-Access platforms, ADTRAN is forming the Mosaic Alliance to foster the widespread development and industry adoption of SDN and NFV solutions based on open standards, while maximizing the utility that such open collaborations can deliver.

The Mosaic Alliance brings together market participants dedicated to delivering, demonstrating and testing open and proven SDN and NFV solutions. Through the program, ADTRAN is providing operators around the globe a single point of reference for best-of-breed SD-Access and NFV solutions. As a one-stop shop of uniquely vetted solutions, the Mosaic Alliance will save network operators the time and resources required to assess and substantiate vendors and offerings best suited for their open network demands, while reducing introduction risks posed to the operator’s business.

Mosaic Alliance members will have access to ADTRAN expertise and to one another for information exchange as well as mutual assistance for the development of new open SD-Access projects. Members will have the opportunity to meet, share insights and gain knowledge of the latest advancements impacting the industry. The Mosaic Alliance offers two levels of engagement:

Integration Members – this community includes two sub-levels of members who integrate with or work within the Mosaic framework. There will be Technology Partners, focused on delivering innovative programmable network functions whether open software or open hardware based and Service Partners that are delivering managed services, system integration, and other network operation requirements.

Collaboration Members – provides an entry point for joint innovation, collaboration, insight and knowledge sharing.

“By establishing the Mosaic Open Network Alliance, ADTRAN is promoting the acceleration of the industry’s transition to open, programmable, scalable networks, and alliance members play a key role in that transition,” said Chris Thompson, director of Mosaic software and solutions portfolio for ADTRAN. “The caliber of interoperability testing, integration and validation available to vendors in the Mosaic environment presents unique value and creates a single touch point for network operators to validate solution interoperability as they look to rollout SD-Access networks around the world.”

ADTRAN continues to be a leading proponent of fully open source, multi-vendor networks and maintains affiliation with numerous open networks organizations and projects including NIA, ODL, ONF, ONOS, CORD and ON.LAB. The company is also an active member of many of the industry’s leading standards bodies, such as the Broadband Forum and CableLabs, and is helping to shape the future of communications through open technologies. Through the Mosaic Alliance, operators can create their tailored multi-vendor SD-Access platforms, comfortable in the knowledge that they are backed by the same ADTRAN quality mark that has served the industry over the past three decades.

Initial members have already begun enrolling in the Mosaic Alliance, and ADTRAN is reviewing a large slate of additional prospective members. ADTRAN will be announcing partners to the alliance over the coming months and continuously going forward.

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)