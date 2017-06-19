Inocybe Hires Top Open Networking Experts

MONTREAL -- Inocybe Technologies announced today the hiring of networking veterans and top contributors to OpenDaylight, Andrew McLachlan, Brady Johnson, Thomas Pantelis and Ryan Goulding. With their cumulative experience in Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), they further expand Inocybe’s global team of Open Networking expertise. They advance the company’s open source SDN and NFV ability to deliver best in class Open Networking Solutions (that builds on OpenDaylight, FD.io and PNDA) for customers.

“Andrew, Brady, Ryan and Tom joining our engineering team is about much more than OpenDaylight. It’s about expanding our comprehensive suite of solutions, powered by the top open source networking technologies, to solve customer problems,” said Mathieu Lemay, Chief Executive Officer of Inocybe Technologies.

Andrew has over 25 years of experience architecting and delivering next generation technologies, including the development of SDN/NFV solutions. Among other things, Andrew will be advancing machine learning and AI capabilities, network applications and analytics within Inocybe’s Open Networking Platform. Previously, Andrew served as a Chief Architect for SDN/NFV solutions at Huawei, and has held similar roles at Cisco, British Telecom, Level 3 Communications and others.

“We are now clearly seeing the shift in operators and enterprise of all sizes, towards a paradigm where they need fully programmable infrastructures, which are capable of supporting increasingly real-time services. The embrace of Open Source as a major piece of the solution stack is truly inspiring, as is watching the speed at which the resulting application developments happen,” said Andrew McLachlan, VP Engineering of Inocybe Technologies. “Inocybe is ready to execute on our vision of uniting open networking, in step with this momentum.” Brady has over 20 years of experience as a Software Engineer. He currently serves as the ODL Service Function Chaining (SFC) PTL and the OPNFV SFC PTL, and is considered a subject matter expert in the area of Service Chaining. At Inocybe, Brady will continue to be active in the ODL and OPNFV communities and will be managing the ODL development teams.

Ryan currently serves as the elected Project Team Lead (PTL) of OpenDaylight’s Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA) security framework, responding to security threats as a member of OpenDaylight’s Security Response Team, and was a top 10 contributor to OpenDaylight’s latest major release, Boron. Tom served as Project Team Lead (PTL) of OpenDaylight’s Controller and Core Tutorial Projects, collaborated on the design and implementation of clustering for the OpenDaylight data store and YANG RPCs using the Akka actor and remoting frameworks, and holds two patents relating to systems and methods for isolating, managing and analyzing faults in computer networks.

Over the next few months, Inocybe will continue to expand its team of experts driving Open Networking solutions for customers globally.

