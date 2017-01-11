Adtran Adds to Alliance for Programmable Networks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the initial members of its ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance, which was established to foster vendor collaboration, widespread development and industry adoption of SDN and NFV solutions based on open standards.

“ADTRAN has experienced great interest from many industry leading parties who are keen to collaborate and integrate with truly open platforms as we support the acceleration of the industry’s transition to open, programmable, scalable networks,” said Chris Thompson, director of Mosaic software and solutions portfolio for ADTRAN. “We eagerly welcome alliance members from across the technology landscape who share our objective of providing operators around the globe with a single point of reference for best-of-breed SD-Access and NFV solutions.”

ADTRAN Mosaic is the industry’s most open and complete SD-Access architecture spanning the entire access network from the cloud edge to subscriber edge, providing services delivery and support for all physical access media, whether over fiber, copper, fixed wireless or coax. As operators look to new, next-generation networks, ADTRAN Mosaic is accelerating their path to an open SD-Access architecture where flexible, user-driven services can be scaled and provisioned dynamically and rapidly.

Mosaic Open Network Alliance’s newest members include:

• Aricent – Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era and helping clients lead into the future by solving their most complex and mission-critical issues through customized solutions.

• ASSIA - ASSIA is the market share leader in management and optimization software solutions for global broadband and residential WiFi networks.

• Axiros – Axiros is the manufacturer of embedded and platform software technology used in the advanced provisioning, management and control of remote customer (and enterprise) premise devices for a wide range of applications including cable broadband, telecommunications, home automation, Smart City and other IoT applications.

• Cambium Networks – Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of trusted wireless solutions that connect the unconnected. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity.

• CCS – CCS (Cambridge Communications Systems) is the creator of Metnet – the world’s only self-organizing 5G microwave backhaul for small cell, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), CCTV and fiber extension applications. Metnet is powering networks to mmWave 5G performance – intuitively, scalably, flexibly and cost-effectively.

• iPhotonix - iPhotonix is the leading emerging technology provider for the virtualization (SDN/NFV) of the optical access and transformation occurring throughout the globe in the residential, business, enterprise and mobile backhaul markets.

• SmartRG - SmartRG offers the best whole-home WiFi service delivery platform in its class. Its innovative technology and elegant designs help broadband operators migrate, manage and monetize the increasingly connected home experience while exceeding subscriber expectations.

