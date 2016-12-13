Windstream Launches SD-WAN With VeloCloud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced the availability of its software-defined wide area network (SDWAN) solution that will transform how businesses design and manage their networks. Powered by VeloCloud, Windstream’s SD-WAN solution gives customers increased network agility, seamless scalability and optimized performance, all while also reducing costs.

“SD-WAN is another example of Windstream partnering with enterprise customers to deliver reliable, secure communications solutions that fuel productivity and growth,” said Joe Harding, enterprise chief marketing officer at Windstream. “By including SD-WAN as another solution in our portfolio of managed WAN services, Windstream offers mid to large sized enterprise customers the same technology advantages that large enterprises enjoy, which include customdesigned networks and services, as well as a highly responsive support team.”

Traditional WAN technology has long been the cornerstone of IT for voice and data networking infrastructure, but the expectation for less downtime and latency challenges, as well as the advent of hybrid/cloud architectures and the higher cost of adding locations, are causing many companies to rethink their WAN strategy. Windstream’s SD-WAN solution offers businesses, including middle market customers, a more tailored, flexible and controllable WAN experience.

Windstream’s solution utilizes software-defined networking (SDN) to dynamically route traffic over a combination of private and public access types to reach multiple locations. Customers maintain control over their network from a convenient centralized location rather than requiring them to manage various routers, firewalls and switches. It also simplifies management and monitoring by presenting comprehensive information to the customer in a unified management console – a “single pane of glass.”

Windstream Communications Inc. (NYSE: WIN)