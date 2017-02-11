& cplSiteName &

VMware to Acquire SD-WAN Startup VeloCloud

Craig Matsumoto
11/2/2017
UPDATE: VMware has announced the deal to acquire VeloCloud, confirming yesterday's report. Terms were not disclosed, and the deal is expected to close before year's end. Scott Ferguson has the latest on Enterprise Cloud News.

VMware has reportedly agreed to acquire SD-WAN startup VeloCloud, a sign that VMware intends to continue burrowing into the networking world.

The news was reported this afternoon by The Information, which rightly points out that such a move would exacerbate the tension between VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) and Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO).

Terms of the deal are unknown, assuming the deal exists. The companies didn't immediately return requests for comment.

SD-WAN is a market rife with startups, but surprisingly few have ended up being acquisition candidates. When Cisco acquired Viptela for $610 million in May, it seemed like it could set off an avalanche of SD-WAN deals. Not so. (See Cisco Snaps Up Viptela.)

VeloCloud Networks Inc. seems a likely acquisition target because of the traction it's gotten with big-name carriers -- AT&T, Telstra and Windstream, to name a few. Overall, the company claims 50 service providers and 1,000 enterprises as customers.

VMware entered the networking market through the SDN door, acquiring startup Nicira in 2012. That deal was the basis for NSX, VMware's network virtualization product that rivals (but can also be used in conjunction with) Cisco's ACI. (See VMware to Buy SDN Startup for More Than $1B.)

VMware also acquired the assets of SDN startup PLUMgrid late last year. (See VMware Buys SDN Startup PLUMGrid's Assets .)

VeloCloud has raised $84 million in four rounds -- including a Series C that counted Cisco as an investor. (See Cisco Joins $27M Round for SD-WAN Startup VeloCloud.)

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

