Versa Networks Partners With CA Technologies on SD-WAN Infrastructures

9/12/2017
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced it has entered into a partnership with CA Technologies to integrate its Cloud IP Platform with the Network Operations and Analytics platform from CA.

The Versa Cloud IP Platform integrates L3 to L7 networking and multiple layers of security in software to enable highly flexible, scalable and secure SD-WAN and SD-Branch deployments. Its Versa Analytics engine collects data across the SD-WAN to provide deep visibility into application performance and enables real-time and historical insights for better management and prediction.

Network Operations and Analytics software from CA Technologies includes industry leading network management solutions; CA Performance Management, CA Spectrum and CA Virtual Network Assurance, which provide for easy fault and performance management of traditional and SDN architectures for a familiar operational user experience and continued use of standard network operating procedures.

The integration of Versa Networks’ Cloud IP Platform with the Network Operations and Analytics platform from CA Technologies enables enterprises to centralize real-time monitoring across their entire SD-WAN and network infrastructure. This enables users to:

  • Have a unified, single-pane-of-glass view of all their vendors and applications across their network infrastructure, including the Versa Cloud IP Platform and its portal.
  • Utilize CA’s expertise in operational user interface and workflows for layered networks with SD-WAN.
  • Analyze and correlate the performance of Versa SD-WAN for optimizing application performance within the CA-based monitoring and management platform.
  • Detect, isolate and address problems in real-time across the entire enterprise network for faster triage.
  • Expand their overall visibility, analytics and SLA management to include Versa routing, security and SD-WAN capabilities.
  • Tie all of this into CA’s open backend analytics platform that combines network, infrastructure and application performance data to deliver root cause and operational insights into the effect on the digital experience.

“IT organizations today are struggling to effectively manage their networks to address digital transformation and the ongoing move to cloud IT. Versa’s partnership with CA Technologies provides visibility into the entire network infrastructure, enabling IT organizations to manage their networks more effectively to meet business objectives,” said Kumar Mehta, founder and chief development officer at Versa Networks.

“As more organizations move workloads into the cloud, SD-WAN is becoming a dominant networking technology,” said Ali Siddiqui, general manager, Agile Operations, CA Technologies. “The integration of Versa Networks’ high-performance SD-WAN architecture into our next-generation network performance management solutions along with our backend analytics tying infrastructure to application experience; extends the benefits of SD-WAN while ensuring the customer experience in the digital age.”

Versa Networks’ Cloud IP Platform removes the complexity from WAN and security architectures, increases agility, reduces cost and provides a better user experience for cloud and SaaS applications. It enables many different use cases for enterprises and service providers, including a full software-defined branch (SD-Branch), secure SD-WAN, as well as low-cost managed SD-Router and SD-Security for service providers.

