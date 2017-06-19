Versa Networks Added to Verizon's Software Defined Networking Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced that it has been added to Verizon’s software defined networking (SDN) platform for its new Software Defined Secure Branch (SD-Branch) managed service. The Verizon offering includes software based networking, cloud based end user management and virtualized security services for protecting and simplifying branch network architectures.

Working with Versa, Verizon has incorporated the Versa solution into Verizon’s Virtual Network Services offering that allows customers to reduce complexity and control costs by virtualizing multiple components of a branch office. These include public and private network connectivity management, wireless connectivity, multi-site network support, application based quality of service and multi layered security.

“Businesses are adopting digital technologies as mainstream elements of their go to market strategy,” said Shawn Hakl, vice president of business networking and security solutions. “Software defining the branch office and WAN provides them with a flexible networking platform to accelerate cloud and digital migration while reducing IT complexity and controlling costs.”

Verizon Software Defined Secure Branch allows businesses to gain multiple benefits, including:

Better cloud user experience: integrated application and path intelligence for improved cloud access

Simplified branch office networking: reduced complexity

Simpler Internet security: maintain security at the branch with less equipment

Low operational cost and time: centralized control and automated provisioning

“Verizon has been an early and aggressive innovator in software defining their network, as well as their customers’ networks,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. “Verizon saw the wider set of challenges that businesses were having across branch offices, and has designed a comprehensive service to virtualize, software define, manage and secure the full branch.”

Verizon’s SD-Branch offering utilizes the Versa FlexVNF Software, which combines network and security capabilities to provide a full suite of Layer 3 to Layer 7 IP services that are built on a cloud-native, multi-tenant software platform. It provides strong segmentation and integrated on-premises security functions that enable a dynamic policy-driven infrastructure with user, device, location, application and network context.

