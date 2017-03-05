Versa Goes Beyond SD-WAN to Software-Define the Branch

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced a major expansion of its software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities from SD-WAN to software-defined branch (SD-Branch). Versa Cloud IP Platform now enables large enterprises and service providers to virtualize and software-define the entire branch and WAN to further reduce complexity and increase IT agility.

The transition to cloud and mobility has significantly changed enterprise IT architecture and application delivery, but network and security architectures have remained unchanged. Current WANs with centrally secured Internet access, coupled with six to ten or more appliances at the branch, are not agile enough to meet the pace of digital change and IT innovation.

What's New

Versa has expanded the capabilities of the Versa Cloud IP Platform to software-define a full range of IP services across the branch office and WAN, including:

Ability to host third-party virtual network functions (VNFs) -- providing a smooth migration to SD-WAN while simplifying lifecycle management and maintaining existing functions at the branch

Integrated Wi-Fi and Ethernet switching software support for reduced infrastructure sprawl and simplified single-pane management

Embedded LTE for reduced clutter and more resilient deployments

Multi-vector malware security to protect against both known and zero-day threats, performing an on-premises scan initially and then a cloud look-up if the reference isn't already captured on the local Versa platform

"SD-WAN provides hybrid WAN capabilities and reduces bandwidth costs only. It does not solve the full challenge of cost, complexity and lack of agility for the entire branch. At Versa, we saw this as an opportunity and have innovated to deliver an agile and secure software-based infrastructure for the whole branch office as well as the WAN,"said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. "The result enables enterprises, and their managed service providers, to further remove the WAN/branch barrier to digital transformation and cloud adoption with a multi-service software platform that reduces branch sprawl, infrastructure complexity and interdependencies."

The Enterprise Advantage

Enterprises are realizing that an SD-WAN solution must have strong segmentation and integrated on-premises security functions that enable a dynamic policy-driven infrastructure with user, device, location, application and network context. Only Versa Cloud IP Platform combines network and security capabilities to provide a full suite of Layer 3 to Layer 7 IP services that are built on a cloud-native, multi-tenant software platform. Integrating Ethernet switching, Wi-Fi and LTE increases the deployment scenarios. Hosting third-party VNFs with integrated service chaining makes it easier to deploy in environments where enterprises want to maintain some of the functions provided by other vendors. Enterprises have a choice of deploying their branches themselves or procuring a service from managed service providers.

"The software-defined branch can meet the agility, cost and security demands of today’s enterprises by removing the reliance on fixed function hardware with multi-service software alternatives," said Mike Fratto, Research Director, Enterprise Networking and Data Center Technology, GlobalData.

The Managed Services Advantage

Managed service providers can use the Versa Cloud IP Platform to offer a portfolio of managed services that combine MPLS, broadband Internet and mobile (3G/4G) network services with a Software-Defined Branch (SD-Branch), Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), Software-Defined Security (SD-Security) or Software-Defined Router (SD-Router). They can do all of these with a unified software-based architecture that reduces complexity through self-provision and self-care capabilities for their customers. This expands their target addressable market, improves profitability and drives network relevance.

"Adista has partnered with Versa to provide software-defined networking and security services that have been traditionally supported by dedicated hardware appliances," said Pascal Caumont, CEO at Adista. "We're excited that Versa is software-defining additional branch networking and IT functions, so we can continue to accelerate our customers’ SaaS and cloud transition."

"As SD-WAN takes hold in the branch and its benefits are realized, enterprise IT and service providers should evaluate virtualizing security and other network functions," said Nolan Greene, Sr. Research Analyst, IDC. "Enterprise IT should also look at embracing the opportunities of an end-to-end software-defined branch."

Versa Networks