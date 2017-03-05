& cplSiteName &

Versa Goes Beyond SD-WAN to Software-Define the Branch

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/10/2017
50%
50%

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced a major expansion of its software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities from SD-WAN to software-defined branch (SD-Branch). Versa Cloud IP Platform now enables large enterprises and service providers to virtualize and software-define the entire branch and WAN to further reduce complexity and increase IT agility.

The transition to cloud and mobility has significantly changed enterprise IT architecture and application delivery, but network and security architectures have remained unchanged. Current WANs with centrally secured Internet access, coupled with six to ten or more appliances at the branch, are not agile enough to meet the pace of digital change and IT innovation.

What's New

Versa has expanded the capabilities of the Versa Cloud IP Platform to software-define a full range of IP services across the branch office and WAN, including:

  • Ability to host third-party virtual network functions (VNFs) -- providing a smooth migration to SD-WAN while simplifying lifecycle management and maintaining existing functions at the branch
  • Integrated Wi-Fi and Ethernet switching software support for reduced infrastructure sprawl and simplified single-pane management
  • Embedded LTE for reduced clutter and more resilient deployments
  • Multi-vector malware security to protect against both known and zero-day threats, performing an on-premises scan initially and then a cloud look-up if the reference isn't already captured on the local Versa platform

"SD-WAN provides hybrid WAN capabilities and reduces bandwidth costs only. It does not solve the full challenge of cost, complexity and lack of agility for the entire branch. At Versa, we saw this as an opportunity and have innovated to deliver an agile and secure software-based infrastructure for the whole branch office as well as the WAN,"said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. "The result enables enterprises, and their managed service providers, to further remove the WAN/branch barrier to digital transformation and cloud adoption with a multi-service software platform that reduces branch sprawl, infrastructure complexity and interdependencies."

The Enterprise Advantage

Enterprises are realizing that an SD-WAN solution must have strong segmentation and integrated on-premises security functions that enable a dynamic policy-driven infrastructure with user, device, location, application and network context. Only Versa Cloud IP Platform combines network and security capabilities to provide a full suite of Layer 3 to Layer 7 IP services that are built on a cloud-native, multi-tenant software platform. Integrating Ethernet switching, Wi-Fi and LTE increases the deployment scenarios. Hosting third-party VNFs with integrated service chaining makes it easier to deploy in environments where enterprises want to maintain some of the functions provided by other vendors. Enterprises have a choice of deploying their branches themselves or procuring a service from managed service providers.

"The software-defined branch can meet the agility, cost and security demands of today’s enterprises by removing the reliance on fixed function hardware with multi-service software alternatives," said Mike Fratto, Research Director, Enterprise Networking and Data Center Technology, GlobalData.

The Managed Services Advantage

Managed service providers can use the Versa Cloud IP Platform to offer a portfolio of managed services that combine MPLS, broadband Internet and mobile (3G/4G) network services with a Software-Defined Branch (SD-Branch), Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), Software-Defined Security (SD-Security) or Software-Defined Router (SD-Router). They can do all of these with a unified software-based architecture that reduces complexity through self-provision and self-care capabilities for their customers. This expands their target addressable market, improves profitability and drives network relevance.

"Adista has partnered with Versa to provide software-defined networking and security services that have been traditionally supported by dedicated hardware appliances," said Pascal Caumont, CEO at Adista. "We're excited that Versa is software-defining additional branch networking and IT functions, so we can continue to accelerate our customers’ SaaS and cloud transition."

"As SD-WAN takes hold in the branch and its benefits are realized, enterprise IT and service providers should evaluate virtualizing security and other network functions," said Nolan Greene, Sr. Research Analyst, IDC. "Enterprise IT should also look at embracing the opportunities of an end-to-end software-defined branch."

Versa Networks

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Straight Path Gets $3.1B Revised Bid From Unnamed Buyer
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2017
Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 5/3/2017
Eurobites: Nokia Cuts 3% of Finnish Workforce
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/4/2017
T-Mobile 5G Plan Could Drive Capex to Record Highs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/4/2017
WiCipedia: 'Ladyboss,' Femtech & Diversity at Slack
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 5/5/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.