Verizon, SevOne Join Forces for SD-WAN Visibility

1/11/2017
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. -- Verizon and SevOne are joining forces to deliver added levels of visibility into the performance of Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD WAN) services. With these new capabilities, Verizon’s enterprise clients benefit from a singular view that spans multi-vendor technology without the burden of managing disparate monitoring systems.

Using an integrated Web interface, enterprise clients gain an end-to-end view of services spanning the physical and virtual network. IT professionals can:

  • Analyze performance of the hybrid WAN to help enhance delivery of applications to users.
  • Correlate disparate metrics into a single-services view spanning the SD WAN, application performance and the supporting infrastructure.
  • Automate baseline performance metrics that drive predictive alerts on service performance.
  • Unify performance metrics across network, security and applications
  • Provide speed to intelligence at scale across the global enterprise footprint

Digital transformation simplifies, yet increases complexity

As more companies pursue digital transformation initiatives, they are looking to next-generation infrastructure such as software defined networking services to support their business goals and increase business agility. These new environments are more complex and difficult to scale, support and maintain. Many of the legacy infrastructure management tools cannot support these environments.

Management systems should be able to collect, visualize and analyze infrastructure to better understand what is happening, whom it is happening to, why it happened and how they experienced it.

"Companies are well into their journeys with next-generation virtualized environments to accelerate their businesses, yet many don’t have the required level of operational insight," said Jack Sweeney, CEO, SevOne. "The collaboration between SevOne and Verizon provides organizations with unprecedented business agility that allows them to proactively manage more of their digital infrastructure, visualize and report and troubleshoot quickly."

"Verizon's SD WAN portfolio is a major milestone in our company's multi-stage journey toward fully virtualizing the network and delivering virtual business services that help increase reliability, agility and efficiency," said Shawn Hakl, vice president of networking and innovation. "This initiative plays a major part in our overall enterprise digital transformation strategy, in which we are committed to helping clients accelerate innovation and maintain a competitive edge through simplified management and cost control."

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

SevOne Inc.

