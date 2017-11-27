|
Verizon: MEF 3.0 Reflects Real-World Needs
11/27/2017
Shawn Hakl, senior vice president of business products for Verizon, says MEF 3.0 is focused on what carriers need to interconnect in a virtual world, including security, business processes and more. He applauds the move to also develop specs for SD-WANs, as they are taking off in the market, to enable interaction at the policy level.
