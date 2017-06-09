& cplSiteName &

VeloCloud Racks Up 50 Service Provider Partners

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
9/13/2017
50%
50%

VeloCloud reached a new service provider milestone today, announcing it now has 50 Tier 1 and Tier 2 service provider partners, in addition to 1,000 enterprise customers for its SD-WAN platform.

In all, VeloCloud Networks Inc. has more than 150 channel partners, which include system integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers and service providers. The cloud-delivered SD-WAN supplier also launched its "Ready Set GO" program, which deploys the service provider SD-WAN platform in 30 days or less.

"This is a result of VeloCloud's architectural vision from the time of its founding and the advanced capabilities we have built into VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN for Service Providers," says Sanjay Uppal, CEO and co-founder of VeloCloud Networks, in the release. "Our relationship with this large number of service providers gives us unmatched access to distributed enterprises around the world."

Service providers that have previously announced partnerships with VeloCloud for its network integrated SD-WAN and over-the-top (OTT) services include AT&T, Sprint, CHT Global, CBTS, GTT, Global Capacity, Megapath, NetOne Systems, Macquarie Telecom, Meriplex Communications, MetTel, Netregy, Newcloud Networks, Saicom, Telstra, TPx Communications, Vonage and Windstream Communications.

Get real-world answers to virtualization challenges from industry leaders. Join us for the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. Register now for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts -- communications service providers get in free!

Global Capacity, which announced its SD-WAN partnership with VeloCloud in April this year, says VeloCloud's cloud-based OTT architecture allows Global Capacity to provide a managed SD-WAN service that utilizes its hybrid access technology -- broadband, wireless, DIA, MPLS, private line -- to deliver SD-WAN services for enterprise customers. (See Global Capacity Takes 'Holistic Approach' to SD-WAN.)

"Global Capacity's selection of VeloCloud was based on a unique set of differentiated advantages that enhance our One Marketplace model by enabling us to further optimize application performance and reliably deliver a variety of services over any combination of network access technology," says Mary Stanhope, SVP marketing for Global Capacity, in an email to Light Reading.

Global Capacity's SD-WAN customers represent a range of verticals and company sizes including healthcare, finance, manufacturing and retail verticals. The service provider has thousands of enterprise endpoints and the number of sites per customer range from ten to more than 500.

Stanhope adds that achieving "network security interoperability in the branch and security VNF integration on the VeloCloud Edge" was also front-of-mind in selecting VeloCloud, and enterprise customers can integrate their preferred security technology with the SD-WAN platform.

In a recent interview with Light Reading, Zeus Kerravala, founder and principle analyst for ZK Research, says as the SD-WAN market matures, vendors need to start focusing on product differentiators such as security, ease of deployment and establishing cloud and security partnerships.(See VeloCloud Takes Aim at Moving Target of SD-WAN Security.)

In August, VeloCloud announced the expansion of its Security Technology Partner Program, adding new members Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, VMware, and Forcepoint to inaugural members -- IBM Security, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet and Zscaler. (See VeloCloud Expands SD-WAN Security Ecosystem.)

A report by Gartner released in June this year notes that while infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders responsible for network planning should implement SD-WAN in their WAN architecture, the influx of SD-WAN suppliers to the marketplace "makes vendor choice risky, but the reward is substantial."

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Cisco Slammed on Security Performance
Iain Morris, News Editor, 9/6/2017
Boom! Hulu Just Blew Up the TV Bundle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/8/2017
New Security Mantra: Explode-Offload-Reload
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 9/7/2017
Amdocs Wins Altice USA in Whopper of a Deal
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/7/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Can You Relate? Click Here
Rotary phone sheep sculptures by Jean Luc Cornec, exhibited at the Museum of Communications in Frankfurt. You can find more photos here.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed