VeloCloud Racks Up 50 Service Provider Partners

VeloCloud reached a new service provider milestone today, announcing it now has 50 Tier 1 and Tier 2 service provider partners, in addition to 1,000 enterprise customers for its SD-WAN platform.

In all, VeloCloud Networks Inc. has more than 150 channel partners, which include system integrators, value-added resellers, managed service providers and service providers. The cloud-delivered SD-WAN supplier also launched its "Ready Set GO" program, which deploys the service provider SD-WAN platform in 30 days or less.

"This is a result of VeloCloud's architectural vision from the time of its founding and the advanced capabilities we have built into VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN for Service Providers," says Sanjay Uppal, CEO and co-founder of VeloCloud Networks, in the release. "Our relationship with this large number of service providers gives us unmatched access to distributed enterprises around the world."

Service providers that have previously announced partnerships with VeloCloud for its network integrated SD-WAN and over-the-top (OTT) services include AT&T, Sprint, CHT Global, CBTS, GTT, Global Capacity, Megapath, NetOne Systems, Macquarie Telecom, Meriplex Communications, MetTel, Netregy, Newcloud Networks, Saicom, Telstra, TPx Communications, Vonage and Windstream Communications.

Get real-world answers to virtualization challenges from industry leaders. Join us for the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. Register now for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts -- communications service providers get in free!

Global Capacity, which announced its SD-WAN partnership with VeloCloud in April this year, says VeloCloud's cloud-based OTT architecture allows Global Capacity to provide a managed SD-WAN service that utilizes its hybrid access technology -- broadband, wireless, DIA, MPLS, private line -- to deliver SD-WAN services for enterprise customers. (See Global Capacity Takes 'Holistic Approach' to SD-WAN.)

"Global Capacity's selection of VeloCloud was based on a unique set of differentiated advantages that enhance our One Marketplace model by enabling us to further optimize application performance and reliably deliver a variety of services over any combination of network access technology," says Mary Stanhope, SVP marketing for Global Capacity, in an email to Light Reading.

Global Capacity's SD-WAN customers represent a range of verticals and company sizes including healthcare, finance, manufacturing and retail verticals. The service provider has thousands of enterprise endpoints and the number of sites per customer range from ten to more than 500.

Stanhope adds that achieving "network security interoperability in the branch and security VNF integration on the VeloCloud Edge" was also front-of-mind in selecting VeloCloud, and enterprise customers can integrate their preferred security technology with the SD-WAN platform.

In a recent interview with Light Reading, Zeus Kerravala, founder and principle analyst for ZK Research, says as the SD-WAN market matures, vendors need to start focusing on product differentiators such as security, ease of deployment and establishing cloud and security partnerships.(See VeloCloud Takes Aim at Moving Target of SD-WAN Security.)

In August, VeloCloud announced the expansion of its Security Technology Partner Program, adding new members Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, VMware, and Forcepoint to inaugural members -- IBM Security, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet and Zscaler. (See VeloCloud Expands SD-WAN Security Ecosystem.)

A report by Gartner released in June this year notes that while infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders responsible for network planning should implement SD-WAN in their WAN architecture, the influx of SD-WAN suppliers to the marketplace "makes vendor choice risky, but the reward is substantial."

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading