VeloCloud Integrates SD-WAN With AWS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- VeloCloud Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced that its SD-WAN is further enhancing the ability for enterprises to extend Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables Enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch implementations. At the same time, VeloCloud delivers optimized access to both private datacenters and enterprise applications, and to cloud datacenters and services through its VeloCloud Gateways distributed around the globe.

VeloCloud Edge is now available on AWS Marketplace and combines the elasticity and flexibility of AWS with the optimization, security, and simplified operations of VeloCloud SD-WAN. Enterprises can now efficiently migrate to, and utilize AWS with VeloCloud, including VeloCloud Gateways.

“AWS has been a key piece of our strategy that has facilitated our consolidation and growth plans globally,” said Lee Wee Han, Group IT Infrastructure Lead for Wilmar International Limited. “Virtual VeloCloud Edge on AWS will allow our users located in geographically distributed locations to easily access cloud workloads in a more cost-effective manner.”

