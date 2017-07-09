VeloCloud Clocks Up 50 Service Provider Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- VeloCloud Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced it continues to strengthen its global market lead as the SD-WAN technology of choice for Service Providers with 50 paying Service Providers and the new VeloCloud “Ready Set GO” Program , which turns up an end-to-end Service Provider SD-WAN solution in 30 days or less.

VeloCloud, a 100-percent channel driven company, also crossed the 1,000 paying enterprise customers milestone as a result of its global network of more than 150 channel partners, including System Integrators, Value Added Resellers, Managed Service Providers, and Service Providers. VeloCloud Powered™ Service Providers span a footprint comprising Tier 1 and Tier 2 carriers globally.

Some of the Service Providers who have previously announced their choice of VeloCloud for Network Integrated SD-WAN and Over the Top (OTT) SD-WAN include several of the world’s largest Service Providers, including AT&T, Sprint, IBM, CHT Global, CBTS, GTT, Global Capacity, Megapath, NetOne Systems, Macquarie Telecom, Meriplex Communications, MetTel, Mitel, Netregy, Newcloud Networks, Saicom, Telstra, TPx Communications, Vonage and Windstream.

“Our objective is to provide cloud-based architecture and deliver virtual services via software from the cloud. VeloCloud’s capabilities aligned well with this vision,” said AT&T’s Rosa Maria Boza, Vice President, Enterprise Networking, AT&T Business. “VeloCloud’s virtualized infrastructure supports us in delivering network efficiency and flexibility for our customers.”

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN allows the Service Provider to deliver assured application performance, incorporate edge and cloud security and provide simplification via automation using a uniform business policy. VeloCloud SD-WAN is delivered with management, control and data plane services in the cloud, via true multi-tenant, multi-segment Gateways and Orchestrators, and multi-tier management spanning operators to partners to direct enterprise portals. This enables SD-WAN capabilities to be extended directly to service provider private backbones and cloud datacenters and services, as well as between enterprise sites. A cloud-delivered solution enables SD-WAN over last mile broadband and off-net circuits to access existing private backbones to leverage their reliable mid-mile connectivity and existing connectivity to enterprise sites.

