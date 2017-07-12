|
TEOCO on Managing Enterprise Services & SD-WAN
12/13/2017
NEW YORK, 12/1/2017 -- At Light Reading's 'Future of Cable Services' event, Alan Breznick speaks with Dima Alkin, TEOCO VP of Service Assurance Solutions, about how cable operators are moving into the enterprise space with services like SD-WAN.
