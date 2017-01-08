Talari Expands SD-WAN Platform & Partner Ecosystem

SAN JOSE -- Talari Networks -- innovator of SD-WAN resiliency solutions -- announced today that its latest software release now includes WAN optimization services that will run natively in the core platform at no extra cost. It also unveiled a jointly validated solution with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, to help companies transform from their hub-and-spoke network architectures to secure, direct-to-cloud connections.

Talari SD-WAN technology makes it easy to establish local Internet breakouts, and the company is partnering with Zscaler to ensure the breakouts are secured, without the cost and complexity of deploying additional security appliances on customer premises.

The jointly validated solution enables the Talari SD-WAN edge nodes to transparently forward all Internet traffic to the Zscaler™ cloud over IPsec tunnels, providing a faster user experience, reducing bandwidth costs, and simplifying operations. This service will be delivered via Talari's Adaptive Path Networking (APN) software (Release 7.0), available on all currently supported physical, virtual, and cloud appliances. The Talari solution delivers:

IPsec tunnels to the Zscaler cloud with one active tunnel per Talari SD-WAN node

Talari app-aware routing rules to selectively determine what traffic to forward to Zscaler

“Users are demanding faster access to their apps, but traditional network architectures deliver just the opposite,” said Punit Minocha, Zscaler VP of business development. “We are excited to work with Talari Networks to help companies securely migrate from the old world of the hub-and-spoke architecture to the new world of secure direct-to-cloud connections. The result of the joint solution is a secure, fast user experience, reduced MPLS costs, and fewer appliances.”

Integrated WAN Optimization

Talari SD-WAN solutions now provide native support for core WAN-optimization features, such as data compression and deduplication of data, in addition to congestion controls. Talari WAN Optimization (WAN-Op) is a composite feature that increases efficiency across the WAN for bulk file-transfer traffic, especially for data requested by more than one user at the same location. By combining WAN-Op with Talari SD-WAN software, organizations can simplify the branch office and create cost efficiencies to network administrators’ IT procurement scope.

“Cloud security remains a top concern among many of our end-user customers, especially heavily-regulated sectors such as healthcare that also must maintain compliance when handling sensitive data,” said, Nate Olson-Daniel, director of strategic development, LightEdge Solutions, a Talari managed services partner. “Talari’s SD-WAN solution not only encrypts data at the packet level but also is capable of organically regenerating encryption keys when redirecting traffic for faster cloud access, so now adding a SD-WAN point of integration with the Zscaler secure cloud gateway provides deeper levels of security assurance than ever before.”

Talari, with 400 customers and more than 8,000 SD-WAN endpoints, is differentiated in the market by its continuous per-packet, unidirectional performance analytics that factor in packet loss, latency, jitter, and bandwidth between all paths and aggregated links (compared to conventional session-level steering only or round-trip measurement with no latency visibility). Talari uniquely enables adaptive, deterministic per-packet optimal WAN-path, parsed in sub-second responses, to degrading network issues such as link or device failures and/or congestion-based disruption or outages. It also allows for the replication of flows and packets across disparate links, which is especially important to high availability of real-time apps like VoIP or UCaaS, requiring superior Quality of Experience (QoE) standards.

“Talari’s integration with Zscaler provides an app-centric cloud security solution for a growing number of current and potential customers who view centralized cloud security as the best way to connect to cloud services, especially from a compliance standpoint for large enterprises with far-flung corporate and affiliate remote sites,” said Atchison Frazer, head of WW Marketing, Talari Networks. “Talari’s new WAN optimization features are offered at no additional cost, while helping Talari compete for WAN optimization renewal budgets and accelerating new customer transition to Talari’s superior ‘simply-defined’ WAN-Edge solutions.”

Talari Performance Expansion

In addition to secure cloud gateway and WAN-Op services, Talari APN 7.0 provides new performance expansion features for Talari appliances.

Talari is expanding the VT800 virtual appliance performance rating to multi-Gig, which allows the virtual appliance to evolve from a small branch solution to one that addresses data center requirements. From a cloud perspective, the additional performance enhancements for Azure enables more customers, who are decommissioning data centers, to focus on cloud servers as the first choice for enterprise services. Talari is extending the performance of the VT1000 virtual appliance to 1Gbps on VMware ESX. This new capability helps Talari expand its virtual and cloud offerings to support the performance requirements of mid-market sites.

Talari is also enhancing its performance ratings for these hardware products:

E100: from 100Mbps to 200Mbps

T860: from 200Mbps to 800Mbps

T3010: from 500Mbps to 1Gbps

T5200: from 3Gbps to 5Gbps

