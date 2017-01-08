& cplSiteName &

S-Net Deploys Versa's SD-WAN Platform

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
8/1/2017
50%
50%

S-Net Communications is partnering with Versa Networks to deliver SD-WAN and SD-Security services to its global enterprise and SMB customers via Versa's Cloud IP Platform, according to an announcement today.

Based in the Chicago area, S-Net Communications delivers high-speed fiber Internet and VoIP business phone systems to more than 30,000 subscribers, and will use Versa's SD-WAN solution to "augment or replace MPLS for its voice services." (See S-Net Communications Partners With Versa Networks to Provide SD-WAN for Cloud Voice Services.)

"Now we can prepare our customers for a cloud migration because Versa Networks gives us the ability to control applications through entire enterprises of our customers," said Alex Fayn, president and CEO of S-Net Communications, in an interview with Light Reading. "We plan on delivering software-defined networking as a complete managed solution so our customers do not have to worry about managing broadband, MPLS or fiber connections."

S-Net has already deployed the SD-WAN service to about 15 customers and more than 100 locations. According to Fayn, S-Net can deploy the Versa Networks SD-WAN platform to remote locations and integrate with legacy technology like MPLS and dedicated private circuits at their customers' corporate headquarters to deliver a cloud voice platform.

In addition, SD-WAN prepares customers for migration to cloud services such as Azure, AWS or Office 365, and provides them with the capability to prioritize those applications on their networks, he said.

The SD-WAN platform also addresses call fail-over and service-interruption -- if one circuit fails, calls continue, which is particularly important to S-Net's call center customers, for example.

Track the heartbeat of the virtualization movement with Light Reading at the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. There's still time to register for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts – communications service providers get in free!

"SD-WAN products like Versa Networks' and its competitors' vastly improve a managed services provider's ability to deliver reliable, performant branch networking cost effectively," said Mike Fratto, research director for Enterprise Networking and Data Center Technology at GlobalData, in an email to Light Reading. "Features like deep packet inspection, application classification, and intelligent forwarding ensures optimal application performance -- a fundamental requirement for unified communication -- in a dynamic environment."

More established and new managed service providers (MSPs) are utilizing SD-WAN "as part of a land-and-expand strategy" to reach beyond their geographic footprint "and overlay a consistent branch network architecture regardless of the underlying ISP connection," continued Fratto.

Security in the SD-WAN platform was also a concern for S-Net, which selected Versa because the SD-Security service delivers a firewall and unified threat management in the same device so less hardware is deployed at remote locations.

"If you're putting in Internet connectivity, you need to put in security as well," said Mark Weiner, CMO of Versa, in an interview with Light Reading. "If you can have it all in one product, one solution, one architecture, it's a lot easier for the customers to manage, to actually maintain the security, and to grow and operate it, and reduce the sprawl in your branch, etc."

Nearly 40% of enterprise respondents from Versa and Dimensional Research's 2016 survey, "Using SD-WAN to Simplify & Secure the Network," noted that "they don't even have a basic firewall in their branch so you're putting a direct Internet connection in, then you have to put in a range of security, and more than just a firewall just to secure the branch -- versus historically going through the data center or a regional hub where you have your security," said Weiner.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 7/26/2017
The Hidden (Human) Cost of Automation
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 7/26/2017
Huawei Slowdown Casts Pall Over Network Sector
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/27/2017
ZoneTV Programs Television Like Pandora
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/25/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Short-Range Plan Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.