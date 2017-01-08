S-Net Communications Partners With Versa Networks to Provide SD-WAN for Cloud Voice Services

CHICAGO, Ill. -- S-Net Communications, a leader in high speed fiber Internet and VoIP business phone systems, announced its partnership with Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions. Leveraging Versa’s Cloud IP Platform, this partnership provides S-Net’s enterprise and SMB customers with a comprehensive communications solution that delivers high-quality cloud voice services with added security at a significant cost savings.

Innovation in cloud, SDN and NFV is making it possible for service providers to use the cloud as a delivery vehicle for existing and new services. For this new delivery model, networking technologies such as traditional MPLS are becoming increasingly expensive for enterprise customers, as well as difficult to manage, and scale compared to hybrid networks utilizing SD-WAN. The partnership provides S-Net Communications with a feature-rich secure SD-WAN solution that mitigates the above challenges. Utilizing SD-WAN to augment or replace MPLS for its voice services, S-Net reduces complexity, increases agility, decreases costs and delivers exceptional call quality.

“After an exhaustive search and pilot testing of the industry’s top SD-WAN providers, Versa Networks came out on top,” said Alex Fayn, president and CEO of S-Net Communications. “Versa’s Cloud IP Platform offers a more robust solution that includes SD-WAN, security and analytics, enabling us to move away from a traditional MPLS-based infrastructure to a hybrid and software-defined WAN. We can now deploy a more agile, redundant and secure voice solution at an even faster rate, while providing customers with a better experience and a dramatic return on investment.”

“S-Net Communications recognizes the current and future demand for high-quality cloud-based voice services, and the innovative technology behind the Versa Cloud IP Platform will be key to helping them deliver even more value,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. “We are excited to bring the benefits of a software-defined WAN to their global enterprise and SMB customers.”

