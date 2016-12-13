& cplSiteName &

Riverbed Optimizing SD-WAN

Carol Wilson
2/14/2017
50%
50%

Riverbed, a company known for its WAN optimization technology, intends to distinguish itself in the hot SD-WAN market by combining those two capabilities into a single product, which it is announcing today. (See Riverbed Combines SD-WAN, Optimization}.)

A new version of its SteelHead SD product will include SteelConnect SD-WAN capabilities and, in addition, Riverbed Technologies Inc. announced a new SteelConnect SDI 5030 Data Center Gateway to enable greater scalability of software-defined wide area networking projects. All that news follows its announcement earlier this year that Riverbed added Microsoft Azure to its One-Click cloud networking solution.

Cloud networking is what all of this is about, says Milind Bhise, senior director of product marketing for Riverbed. Enterprises need to connect remote sites and branch offices to their cloud-based applications and services, and network operators have to help them do that more efficiently.

Combining SD-WAN and WAN optimization into one box creates some of those efficiencies and eliminates any loss of packets of application information in between two disparate boxes, he says.

"What the deal really is, is uncompromised application centricity," he says. "You have the application details, the discovery we do in our SteelHead can be seamlessly transferred to the SteelConnect virtual gateway that also resides in the same box, so you can have a unified cloud network. You get app performance and network agility together, in the same box."

Want to know more about SD-WAN strategies? Check out our dedicated SDN content channel here on Light Reading.

What Riverbed intends to do is enable enterprises to make a better job of prioritizing their business applications while making sure the network is performing to its service-level agreements and that bandwidth-intensive apps don't hamper overall performance, Bhise adds. Combining WAN optimization with SD-WAN capabilities also enables more proactive response to problems, he claims, but indicating where applications aren't performing as they should.

Riverbed will continue to build on its One-Click cloud connections, he promises, adding other major cloud providers to that capability in coming months.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
Nokia's Buying Comptel: What the Analysts Say
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/9/2017
Google, Nokia & Qualcomm Racing Towards 3.5GHz
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/7/2017
Twitter Loses Its Head of Diversity & HR
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 2/7/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.