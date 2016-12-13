NTTPC Comms Deploys Viptela's SD-WAN Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Viptela, the Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) company, today announced that its partner, NTTPC Communications Inc. (NTTPC), a premier telecommunications carrier in Japan, is offering the company’s first managed cloud network service called "Master’sONE®" using Viptela’s Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) technology to cost-effectively provide a flexible, agile and secure WAN infrastructure for enterprises.

Japanese enterprises are increasingly taking advantage of cloud applications and services, seeing an explosion of mobile devices and usage, and experiencing a significant increase in audio/video conferencing. Traditional networking approaches such as MPLS are not sufficient to accommodate the bandwidth and complexities, causing performance and configuration issues and increased costs.

The Viptela SD-WAN platform provides ubiquitous connectivity, zero-trust security, end-to- end segmentation with application aware SLA and QoS policies for enterprise WANs that span data centers, branches, remotes offices and cloud resources.

The Master’sONE Service uses the Viptela SEN (Secure Extensible Network) to establish a secure overlay network across MPLS and Internet circuits. It enables the mixing and matching of a variety of connections including MPLS, broadband, 3G/4G LTE, satellite and point-to-point links, which customers and/or NTTPC engineers can manage as a single network. Viptela enables NTTPC to centrally create, control and enforce policies throughout the network to meet performance requirements for different application types including mobile, voice, data and video.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with NTTPC and help them roll out SD-WAN in Japan,” said Pepe Garcia, GM of Viptela, Japan & LATAM. “NTTPC joins a growing list of leading national and international carriers that have chosen Viptela to deliver managed SD-WAN services.”

Viptela