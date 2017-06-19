Mushroom Serves Up SD-WAN Tunnel Technology

SAN DIEGO - Mushroom Networks, provider Broadband-Bonding and software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) platforms, today announced that its library of application-centric overlay tunnels are now available to its Value-Added Reseller (VAR), system integrator, Managed Service Provider (MSP), and telecom service provider partners as part of the Gold Partnership Program. With SD-WAN managed services already the fastest growing market for channel providers, application-centric overlay tunnels provide significant differentiation, as it gives Mushroom’s partners the ability to create unique, end-to-end services.

“We strongly feel that VNFs are an essential element of SD-WAN’s evolution as a technology. Leveraging VNFs to automate client networks so that their WANs can intelligently adapt and change their behavior is the first step in real cognitive networking,” said Cahit Akin, CEO of Mushroom Networks. “For the first time, service providers will be able to fully optimize the performance of their own cloud services in order to serve their individual customers’ specific needs and application traffic profile in a ‘set it and forget it’ manner.”

Partners will have access to Mushroom's application-centric overlay tunnel technology. These tunnels put client networks in “autopilot,” automagically resolving network issues without human intervention. This not only increases the end-user’s satisfaction with the partner, but also reduces emergency support tickets for that specific customer and overall increases Mushroom’s partners’ bottom line. The application-centric overlay tunnels are a unique opportunity for Mushroom partners to put together customized end-to-end offerings combined with their UC, VoIP, SaaS, and other cloud offerings. For example, service providers can offer a VNF that dynamically and automatically steers VOIP/SIP traffic around network problems caused by high latency, jitter and packet loss.

With over 10 years of experience with SD-WAN and worldwide cloud infrastructure, Mushroom Networks is the ideal partner for service providers that want to augment their services portfolio with autopilot WAN capabilities. The firm has deployments in over 70 countries and expertise with the networks in those markets. Mushroom’s Gold Partner Programs include no-cost onboarding, marketing, and technical educational programs as well as an equipment rental business model for qualified partners.

